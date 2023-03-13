Delhiwale: Capital’s love affair with semal

Unidentifiable the rest of the year, semal trees suddenly become as noticeable as the cotton candy hawkers in Kinari Bazaar, catching our eye as we carry on with our daily commute in the Metro or the auto. Here are some photos of semal’s springtime blossoms sighted across Delhi and the National Capital Region. Dear reader, you too can send us one striking image of a semal flower (or tree) clicked by you. We’d love to share it in the newspaper. Feel free to send a 100-word musing with the picture! Send a mail to htmetrodesk@hindustantimes.com.

Every year, a beautiful semal in Sundar Nursery steals at least some of the thunder of the Lakkarwala Burj monument, as well as of the rose garden facing it, as well as of the glorious sunset that unfolds every evening just behind this monument.