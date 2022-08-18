Delhiwale: Fruit seller's inner music

All day long he saunters along the streets selling flutes. Qurban Ansari, 19, lives in Gurugram’s Madipur Chowk in Sector 19 with parents, who are retired labourers, and wife, Noorsaba Khatoon, whom he married a year ago. One cloudy afternoon, while walking on the road, he agreed to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Your favourite virtue.

I earn through hard work, so I have sukoon (satisfaction).

Your favourite qualities in a man.

Honesty.

Your favourite qualities in a woman.

Her instinct to care for her family.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Inssniyat (humanity). Helping those who are in distress, and never hurting anybody’s feelings.

Your main fault.

I find it difficult to control my gussa (anger).

Your favourite occupation.

Playing bansuri. People look happy when I play it. Seeing them happy makes me happy.

Your idea of happiness.

Living with izzat (respect).

Your idea of misery.

The day when my mummy papa will go away far from me.

If not yourself, who would you be?

Aam admi (common man).

Where would you like to live?

In my village, Nagri, in zila Sultanpur in UP. But there is no rozgar (employment opportunities) there.

Your favourite bird.

Peacock.

Your heroes/heroines in real life

My elder brother Salman.

What characters in history do you most dislike?

I don’t hate anybody.

Your heroines in World history.

All the mothers.

Your favourite food and drink.

Dal fry with chawal, and Coke.

Your favourite names

Saddam, Rukhsana Bano.

What do you hate the most?

Hindu-Muslim fasaad (discords).

How do you wish to die?

While walking.

What is your present state of mind?

I am thinking if you will tell readers to buy flutes from me, or you will not.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance.

When somebody abuses me.

Your motto in life

Live with sachai (truth).

