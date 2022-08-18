Delhiwale: Fruit seller's inner music
All day long he saunters along the streets selling flutes. Qurban Ansari, 19, lives in Gurugram’s Madipur Chowk in Sector 19 with parents, who are retired labourers, and wife, Noorsaba Khatoon, whom he married a year ago. One cloudy afternoon, while walking on the road, he agreed to become a part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.
Your favourite virtue.
I earn through hard work, so I have sukoon (satisfaction).
Your favourite qualities in a man.
Honesty.
Your favourite qualities in a woman.
Her instinct to care for her family.
What do you appreciate the most in your friends?
Inssniyat (humanity). Helping those who are in distress, and never hurting anybody’s feelings.
Your main fault.
I find it difficult to control my gussa (anger).
Your favourite occupation.
Playing bansuri. People look happy when I play it. Seeing them happy makes me happy.
Your idea of happiness.
Living with izzat (respect).
Your idea of misery.
The day when my mummy papa will go away far from me.
If not yourself, who would you be?
Aam admi (common man).
Where would you like to live?
In my village, Nagri, in zila Sultanpur in UP. But there is no rozgar (employment opportunities) there.
Your favourite bird.
Peacock.
Your heroes/heroines in real life
My elder brother Salman.
What characters in history do you most dislike?
I don’t hate anybody.
Your heroines in World history.
All the mothers.
Your favourite food and drink.
Dal fry with chawal, and Coke.
Your favourite names
Saddam, Rukhsana Bano.
What do you hate the most?
Hindu-Muslim fasaad (discords).
How do you wish to die?
While walking.
What is your present state of mind?
I am thinking if you will tell readers to buy flutes from me, or you will not.
Faults for which you have the most tolerance.
When somebody abuses me.
Your motto in life
Live with sachai (truth).
-
Around 25 lakh new voters likely to be enrolled in Jammu and Kashmir
The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, on Wednesday said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls in the union territory, being conducted after January 1, 2019, is likely to add around 25 lakh new voters to the existing voters' list and that “Post-abrogation of Article 370, an ordinarily residing person can become a voter in J&K to exercise his right to franchise.”
-
7 years on, no justice served, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay on Kotkapura firing case
Once again the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS office Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has questioned the role his own government in Punjab in delivering justice in Bargari sacrilege episode-related Police firing cases. He has stated that seven years have passed, no justice has been served in the Kotkapura firing case. He also says, “Waiting for justice…”.
-
AAPs Punjab report card disappointing, says Ashwani Sharma
Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party as a total failure in governance, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ashwani Sharma said that the law-and-order situation in jails was miserable and mobile phones found with inmates was a sad reflection of the dire straits the state was in. Why does the AAP hide the truth from the public. “Afterall every citizen of the state has a stake in the economic status of Punjab,” said Sharma.
-
Over 100 apple growers court arrest in Shimla
In view of 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17, more than 100 farmers, particularly apple growers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch courted arrest at the police control room on the Mall Road, Shimla, on Wednesday. Farmers have urged the government to fulfil 20 demands that they have submitted in their charter during their talks with the chief minister on July 28. The government, however, has announced to give 6% subsidy on cartons.
-
CCI in wait-and-watch mode in Punjab amid volatile market conditions for cotton
The Cotton Corporation of India is in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the 2022-23 kharif marketing season even as Punjab agriculture authorities hope that like last year, the central agency will have little role to play in cotton purchase. CCI officials, overseeing cotton farming in Punjab, say the present situation is uncertain to conclude if the agency would be required in the market.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics