Delhiwale: Her bay window

20 years ago, Nandini started to learn devotional bhajans from a disciple of the celebrated bhajan singer Anup Jalota. At the time, she was an engineering student. Today, she is a manager in a multinational. Sometimes, during the evenings in her Noida apartment, Nandini leans by the wide bay window, and sings a Ram Bhajan that she had learned all those years ago. Nandini writes poetry, and she graciously agrees to share a poem, inspired from the bay window. (HT)

The window itself showcases the spirituality of a profoundly different sort, revealing a contemporary sense of the city. It overlooks a gigantic shopping mall, and also the gigantic building-in-progress of an upcoming private hospital. The foreground of this entire setting is outlined by the overland tracks of the Delhi Metro. Whatever, Nandini also writes poetry, and she graciously agrees to share a poem, inspired from the bay window:

The course of a day

I gaze through the bay window, where soft sunrays kiss my face,

Two minutes till the alarm will end this gentle grace.

I step out swiftly, the home temple greets me bright,

“Lucky you,” I whisper—Bal Gopal sleeps so tight.

At crack of dawn, I am a mother, rushing my little one to school,

A full-on grahani with multiple hands—isn’t it cool?

Close to noon, the corporate avtaar kicks in,

Dreams of a leisure bath, solah singaar, lie forlorn within.

Back-to-back calls, presentations lined up,

While the doorbell rings, tumbling my coffee cup.

Courier guys, medicine delivery, house-help & driver,

All in a rhythm, each one is a survivor.

Before I know it, the first half is gone,

Dad’s upset—his laptop’s still not on.

I wait with tired eyes for my little one’s run,

Realising I never stepped out to feel the sun.

The evening sets in, as Mom reminds me of a mother’s role,

While I find my solace at the synthesiser, where hymns console my soul.

Between the office, child, and family, who has time for bliss?

Only me and my God know—this music is my life’s truest kiss.

I look out from the bay window, the night sets deep,

The yellow city lights ornate the view, as I hear a beep.

Time for prayer—my alarm whispers like a breeze,

My kid snuggled close, thanking the day, as life flees.