Delhiwale: Knocking on the mind’s door

The household is all astir at this early morning hour here in central Delhi. Class 9 student Amaan Saifi has his English examination today. As he prepares to leave for school on his bicycle, his father Barkatullah, mother Rukhsana, and baby sister Anaya step out of the house to wish him good luck. Having some minutes to spare, the 14-year-old agrees to be part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.

Your favourite occupation?

Drawing, sketching and painting.

Your heroes/heroines in real life?

My father Barkatullah. He has survived many situations in life. He has worked as a shop assistant, as a waiter, and now he runs a tea stall. He is very hardworking, and is able to handle every crisis for his family’s welfare.

Your main fault?

I get nervous easily.

If not yourself, who would you be?

A New Yorker.

Your favourite qualities in a person?

Kind heart, helping nature and a friendly body language.

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

Sharing and caring. And to be a friend in musibat (troubles) too.

Your idea of happiness?

Reading comics. But when I create something myself through my artwork, that gives me bigger happiness.

Your idea of misery?

Failing in school exams.

What is your present state of mind?

I’m feeling something very new. It is the first time somebody is taking my interview.

Your favourite bird?

Pigeon.

Your favourite prose authors?

Ruskin Bond.

Your favourite heroes in fiction?

Superman.

Your favourite heroines in fiction?

Shizuka Minamoto (in Doraemon).

What characters in history do you most dislike?

Hitler.

Your heroines in World history?

Rani Lakshmibai.

Your favourite food and drink?

Chicken burger. Coca Cola.

Your favourite names?

Jack, John, Saleem.

What do you hate the most?

Being bullied.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with?

Singing.

How do you wish to die?

Naturally.

Faults for which you have the most tolerance?

People using abusive language.

Your motto in life?

Never break rules.

