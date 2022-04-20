Delhiwale: Knocking on the mind’s door
- Class 9 student Amaan Saifi says people using abusive language are the fault for which he has the least tolerance.
The household is all astir at this early morning hour here in central Delhi. Class 9 student Amaan Saifi has his English examination today. As he prepares to leave for school on his bicycle, his father Barkatullah, mother Rukhsana, and baby sister Anaya step out of the house to wish him good luck. Having some minutes to spare, the 14-year-old agrees to be part of the Proust Questionnaire series in which folks are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore citizens’ distinct experiences.
Your favourite occupation?
Drawing, sketching and painting.
Your heroes/heroines in real life?
My father Barkatullah. He has survived many situations in life. He has worked as a shop assistant, as a waiter, and now he runs a tea stall. He is very hardworking, and is able to handle every crisis for his family’s welfare.
Your main fault?
I get nervous easily.
If not yourself, who would you be?
A New Yorker.
Your favourite qualities in a person?
Kind heart, helping nature and a friendly body language.
What do you appreciate the most in your friends?
Sharing and caring. And to be a friend in musibat (troubles) too.
Your idea of happiness?
Reading comics. But when I create something myself through my artwork, that gives me bigger happiness.
Your idea of misery?
Failing in school exams.
What is your present state of mind?
I’m feeling something very new. It is the first time somebody is taking my interview.
Your favourite bird?
Pigeon.
Your favourite prose authors?
Ruskin Bond.
Your favourite heroes in fiction?
Superman.
Your favourite heroines in fiction?
Shizuka Minamoto (in Doraemon).
What characters in history do you most dislike?
Hitler.
Your heroines in World history?
Rani Lakshmibai.
Your favourite food and drink?
Chicken burger. Coca Cola.
Your favourite names?
Jack, John, Saleem.
What do you hate the most?
Being bullied.
The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with?
Singing.
How do you wish to die?
Naturally.
Faults for which you have the most tolerance?
People using abusive language.
Your motto in life?
Never break rules.
-
Delhi HC orders Rohini ashram be taken over by government
The court also noted that the person who set up the ashram, self-styled godman Baba Virendra Dixit, has been chargesheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and is presently on the run, adding that it was difficult to accept that the inmates were living there of their free will.
-
Anti-pollution plan: 1.9k sites checked so far in Delhi
The anti-open burning campaign, along with an anti-dust campaign – launched on April 15 – are all part of the Delhi government’s summer action plan to control air pollution.
-
Delhi: HC asks DTC to explain why it stopped school bus service
Delhi government counsel Sameer Vashisht said that more buses were needed for the public, adding that private schools were free to use other private services.
-
Covid-19 in Delhi: Schools wait for protocol, say closures will set back
Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, said that most schools were in favour of the uninterrupted continuation of classes. Acharya suggested that schools could enforce the mask mandate along with compliance with other Covid measures but a partial or complete closure of schools was unwarranted.
-
DDMA to huddle today as Delhi logs 632 Covid cases
Experts have said the test positivity rate as a metric is less reliable now since most of the tests are targeted towards those with symptoms, who are more likely to have the virus. The city, however, is likely to bring back random testing and increase the number of swabs being taken this week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics