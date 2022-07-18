Delhiwale: Man with his self-made cap
The houses are withdrawn into shut doors and lidded windows. The lane is utterly silent, here in south Delhi’s Adhchini village. The pathway is empty but for two young men. Both are labourers living in Lado Sarai, and are here for an assignment. Prakash is perched on somebody’s parked bike, sitting as courteously as a shy guest sits on the sofa. Arvind, in distressed denim shorts, is crouched on the muddy ground. Moments ago he scissored out uniform-sized stripes of plastic flap folds from a cement sack.
“I’m making a ber,” he says, referring to an improvised cap often worn by freelance labourers to cushion their head from the heavy load they are obliged to carry. Arvind’s slender muscular arms are expertly manoeuvring their way with the flaps. “We need a new ber after every two months,” mutters Prakash. In his mid-20s, Arvind has made hundreds of such caps. “I have been a labourer in Delhi for 14 years.” After completing his 8th standard at the village school in UP, he discovered that his farmer-father could not afford higher education for his only son. “It was time for me to leave the home and earn.”
Arvind talks of the childhood he had to abandon in the village. “I would often be with friends in the temples, we have many of them in the village… Shiv mandir, Ram mandir, Mata ka mandir, Hanuman mandir...” He shows a tattoo on his right arm. “Dekho, Hanumanji… he keeps me safe.”
Prakash bobs his head.
Arvind confesses that “I don’t feel good in Dilli.”
He again returns to his village. “We have a talab.” He would wash the family’s two buffaloes in the talab water.
The cap is ready. Arvind carefully installs the ber on his head. “One day I will permanently move back to the village… but don’t know when,” he murmurs, slightly raising his head on request, during the photo shoot for a formal portrait.
-
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active case count reaches 1,156, highest in 5 months
With 203 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, tricity's active caseload reached 1,156, highest in over five months. As many as 85 people were found infected in Chandigarh, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 59 cases each, taking tricity's total to over 200 for the second consecutive day. Currently 524 people are Covid positive in Chandigarh, 392 in Mohali and 240 in Panchkula.
-
15 gm ice drug recovered from two cars in Kharar, four held
The Kharar police arrested four men after recovering 15 gm crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 8 gm heroin from their cars on Sunday. Kharar SHO inspector Yogesh Kumar said during checking of vehicles in Badala village, they recovered 7 gm ice and 8 gm heroin from a car in which two men were riding. They were identified as Jashanpreet Singh of Gillco Valley, Kharar; and a native of Meerut, Vansh.
-
ICSE Class-10 results: Ravleen, Armaan share top spot in Chandigarh tricity
Scoring a clean 99%, both Ravleen Kaur of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, and Armaan Singh Chahal of Little Flower Convent School, Sector 14, Panchkula, shared the top rank in the tricity in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams, results of which were declared on Sunday. Around 1,000 students from the tricity had appeared in the exams, which were conducted by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations in April and May.
-
Severe staff shortage at Mohali MC hits development works
Responsible for executing development projects and maintaining the civic infrastructure in the city, the Mohali municipal corporation is struggling with severe staff shortage, affecting its performance and progress. Admitting that the corporation was facing a staff crunch, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said they will be writing to the state government and hopefully the vacant posts will be filled soon. No development agenda or works has been approved for more than two months.
-
Three Bhuppi Rana aides nabbed after shootout in Zirakpur
District police and the anti-gangster task force arrested three members of the Bhuppi Rana gang after a shootout outside Hotel Relax Inn in Baltana, Zirakpur, on Sunday night. Gunshots were exchanged between the police and gangsters after the latter opened fire. One of the three men arrested, Ranvir of Barwala, Haryana, sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. The other accused were identified as Ashish Rana and Vishal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics