Among the late-morning commuters at Mandi House Metro Station, on the Blue Line platform, he is the one carrying something most unusual. The man’s super-long shoulder jhola is crammed with dozens of rolled-up items. These turn out to be maps. Despite being in a hurry to reach his destination, map seller Hemraj graciously agrees to become a part of our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences. Delhiwale: Mapping the map man

Your main fault.

I’m in my 50s, and I have been selling world maps and India maps for 40 years. But sometimes, in order to sell them, I try to appeal to a potential customer’s sympathy, whether or not they actually need the map. Such manipulation makes me feel bad. However, I live with my family in a one-room house in Rohini, Sector 4. I have to pay every month for electricity, for the cooking gas cylinder, and…

The principal aspect of your personality.

My father, Pyarelal ji, passed away when I was eight. I then took on the responsibility of looking after my mother and my disabled sister. For a brief period, I worked as a shoeshine in Connaught Place. That was a long time ago… I have not been successful in life, but I have always been honest, even though I have seen that dishonesty can take people far ahead.

Your idea of happiness.

I’m a devotee of a guru. He is in America these days, but sometimes I go to one of his ashrams in Delhi and offer services such as cleaning dishes. The act of seva makes me feel good.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

It has already happened. Today I sell maps by walking along the streets, but once I had a permanent stall in Nehru Place. I would earn about 2,000 rupees a day. When those days ended, it was a big setback for my family. Now I barely earn 400 or 500 rupees a day.

Your heroes in real life.

My wife’s father, Tulsi Das ji, instilled in me that I should never be afraid of my adversary, no matter how rich or powerful he might be, if I am not in the wrong.

Your favourite names.

Lakshmi Devi, my wife’s name. And the names of my daughters—Kajal, Mamta, Ritu, and Pratiksha. And also Prince, which is the name of my son.

What are you thinking this moment?

I’m thinking of my commute to work. While answering your questions, I have missed two metro trains to Noida, where I go every day to sell my maps. But a little delay is fine if people who aren’t aware of my existence can come to know something of my sangarsh (struggles).