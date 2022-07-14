Delhiwale: The cool gate no. 1
The cold blast hits you as soon as you enter the foyer. The sweat on your skin instantly dissipates. It is like steppping inside the lobby of a 5-star hotel in the sweltering month of May.
But this is the gate no. 1 of Jama Masjid metro station. The chilly air is coming out from the air-conditioned environs of the underground station. Truth be told, such breeze is experienced at the portals of many air-conditioned places, including at the entries of many metro stations, but the effect is mostly limited to the vicinity around the door. Here the entire area has become a non-heat island. The chill is so intense that this reporter visited the spot for three consecutive days at different times to double check if the effect stays so chilly. On the final day, no cold wave lashed out on stepping into the foyer. But there it was, hugging you half a minute later, indicating that the blasts come out in quick successions.
The advantages are being exploited by the local citizens the way they aren’t outside other metro landmarks. This afternoon a man is lying flat on the floor. A couple is chatting in one corner. Two school students are lounging by the escalators. A few more folks are showing no hurry to go inside or get out, as the tradition is in other stations. They are hovering around the landing, cherishing the refreshing coolness. The man who was lying on the floor is getting up lazily. He says he has no home.
Waiting for customers, a rickshaw puller explains that “when the doors of the metro train slide open in the platform (downstairs), the cold air escapes out from the AC coach, rushes upwards and comes out.” A metro staffer downstairs says the same.
The cold blasts come out of the station’s gate no. 2, too, but gate no. 1 is special because it is… well, gate no. 1. It is like a modern-day successor to the legendary gate no. 1 of the Jama Masjid monument, nearby, where hundreds of people sit on the stone stairs daily and gaze upon the bustle of Matia Mahal Bazar. Come here (the metro station’s gate no. 1, that is!) to witness how citizens of our hard city manage to create accidental refuges.
-
2 held at IGIA for trying to smuggle 45 guns
A couple was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 45 hand guns into the country, customs officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili said that the two were identified as Jaswinder Kaur and Jagjit Singh, residents of Gurugram who were travelling from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City with their infant daughter on July 11. The two were earlier placed under surveillance by officials.
-
Hisar thermal plant protest: Deadlock ends after six days
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters demands. Earlier in the day scores of farmers and locals gathered at a protest site near the thermal power plant where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, Gurnam Singh Charuni and others were present. As scores of people from Haryana started reaching Khedar, police removed the barricades installed at various entry points in the village.
-
Yamunanagar | Former SHO among four booked for extortion, graft
Two months after an Ambala-based liquor contractor filed a complaint against seven cops, four of them including an ex-SHO were booked on charges of extortion and corruption in Yamunanagar on Tuesday. They were identified as inspector Ramphal, assistant sub-inspector Jitender, exempted assistant sub-inspectors (s) Surender Kumar and Praveen Kumar. Ramphal, who was the former station in-charge, is currently posted at state vigilance bureau, Karnal, while the other three are deputed at Sadhaura police station.
-
Haryana Congress leaders meet Governor, express concern over threat calls to MLAs
Haryana Congress MLAs, led by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting the matter of threat calls being made to several legislators in the state. In the last few days, six MLAs -- Renu Bala, Sanjay Singh, Surendra Pawar, Kuldeep Vats, Subhash Gangoli, Maman Khan and their families have received threat calls.
-
Karnal Medical University to get operational from January next year
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay University of Health Sciences at Kutail village will be made operational from January next year, Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said on Wednesday. The announcement came after a review meeting, in which officials associated with the project said 70% work has been completed and the pending work will be completed by December this year.
