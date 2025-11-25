Delhi: WHO-Searo building denied fire safety certificate over lapses

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has rejected the fire safety certificate (FSC) application for the newly constructed World Health Organization (WHO-Searo) building at Indraprastha Estate near ITO, citing major lapses ranging from missing firefighting systems to non-functional evacuation mechanisms. (Representative image) DFS directed that the next application must include certificates from the architect, owner and fire system agencies confirming all measures have been properly installed. (REUTERS)

According to an inspection report issued last week to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, DFS officials listed 21 points where the building failed to comply with fire safety requirements under the Delhi Fire Service Rules. Inspectors who visited the site on November 4 found several systems incomplete, inoperative, or improperly installed.

“It is advised the applicant to apply with a fresh application for grant of fire safety certificate… and it shall be accompanied with a certificate from the architect and owner or occupier that all the fire prevention and fire safety measures are duly complying with,” the DFS letter stated.

A key shortcoming cited was the absence of fully installed fire extinguishers. Fire hydrants and hose reels were found non-functional or not fully pressurised. The nine-metre-wide motorable access road narrowed below prescribed limits at several points, potentially obstructing fire tender movement. Vertical and horizontal shafts meant to contain smoke and fire were left unsealed at crossings, while smoke management ducts in the third basement were incomplete.

Critical life-saving systems such as the automatic fire alarm, public address mechanism, and smoke management setup, were also not operational at several locations. The MOEFA (manual operated electrical fire alarm) and speaker systems had not been commissioned. Inspectors further noted that automatic sprinkler heads were concealed behind ducting in the basement and missing at certain points.

The refuge area on the 11th floor did not meet safety standards, DFS statement said. “Refuge area is not provided on the 11th floor as per conduction of guidelines. Unprotected glass wall given adjacent to FCD on refuge areas and drinking water facility, talk back system is not provided on refuge,” the letter added.

Façade protection sprinklers were missing on multiple floors, while the 2850 LPM diesel-driven fire pump was not in auto mode and showed low pressure at terrace level, it read. The DFS also flagged discrepancies between the approved building plans and on-site layouts, including basement deviations.

Calling the lapses “substantial,” the fire department directed the Health Ministry to reapply with compliance certificates from the architect, owner and fire system agencies. The FSC will be reconsidered only after verification of corrective measures.

The iconic 55-year-old WHO building was demolished in 2019 after structural defects surfaced. It has since been redeveloped by NBCC into a three-tower complex that is nearly complete.