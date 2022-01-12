Delhi traders seek exemptions from WFH for small businesses

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday urged lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to reconsider the authority’s order directing private offices in the Capital to shut and shift to work-from-home mode.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal, in a letter to the DDMA, said there are more than three lakh private offices in Delhi where lakhs of people are employed. The DDMA decision to shut these offices will adversely affect traders as well as employees, it said.

Khandelwal suggested that private offices having more than 10 employees be asked to shift to work from home while offices having fewer than 10 employees are exempted from the rule. There are a large number of offices run by small businessmen and professionals that employ a very limited number of people -- usually less than 10 -- and such offices should be exempted from this directive, Khandelwal appealed.

“Traders fully agree with the government’s concern regarding the increase in Covid infections and all business associations of Delhi want to cooperate with the government in its fight against Covid. It would be better if the government holds discussions with traders before imposing restrictions so that a balanced approach towards Covid management and livelihood protection can be taken,” said Khandelwal.

CAIT has also sought an appointment with L-G to discuss the issue.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber of Trade and Industry, said while large corporates can shift to work from home without any inconvenience or disruption, small traders find the shift quite difficult. “Many small traders are not digitally equipped for work from home. In many offices, employees still have to refer to physical files and records while preparing bills, work orders, etc. We will write to the DDMA seeking exemption for small traders,” said Goyal.

Spokesperson of an automobile major said offices of the company located in Delhi were already working at 50% capacity, in compliance of the DDMA order. “As per the latest DDMA order, all employees are to be told to shift to work from home. For us, the health and well being of the employees is the priority,” the spokesperson, who did not want to be named, said.