‘Delighted’: Tamil author after BJP slum outreach posters feature his photo

On a day when BJP president JP Nadda addressed its 45-day slum outreach campaign, Jhuggi Samman Yatra, in the city, the party’s Delhi unit was red-faced on Monday after posters put up for the drive featured noted Tamil author Perumal Murugan along with other slum residents.

Quoting a HT report, Murugan posted in Tamil on his Facebook page: “I’m one among those living in the slums. Delighted.” Senior Delhi BJP party leaders refused to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, addressing the drive in Patel Nagar, Nadda accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in petty politics even during the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that he took a U-turn on vaccine procurement and misled people on the oxygen crisis in the Capital.

“Kejriwal used to say that he will procure the vaccine and asked the Centre for permission again and again. But when the permission was given, he took a U-turn within 10 days and asked the Centre to provide it, and that too free of cost,” said Nadda, adding that the CM also presented wrong facts about the oxygen crisis.

Hoping for a fourth term in the corporations, BJP is eyeing the support of slum clusters, which is considered an AAP stronghold, to ward off anti-incumbency. The Jhuggi Samman Yatra, which started from October 15, is focused on highlighting the Centre’s pro-poor schemes and Delhi government’s failures.

The BJP president also said that the CM took credit for giving free ration to people, pointing out that it was actually provided by the Centre.

He also lashed out at Kejriwal for depriving people of the benefits of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which promises free healthcare benefits to the poor.

Praising BJP leaders for helping people during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, Nadda said, “When other parties went into hibernation, BJP leaders and workers were out on the streets helping people with food, transportation etc. Other party leaders were active only on social media.”

Nadda asked people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections and said that the AAP-led Delhi government has failed to deliver on its promises. “They promised to end the tanker mafia but the number of tankers has doubled during their tenure. And you all know about the quality of water,” he said.

Delhi BJP Adesh Gupta said that they have got tremendous response from residents during the yatras. “The Kejriwal government has failed to deliver on its promises and, despite having funds, they have done little to improve the quality of life of people living in slum clusters,” he said.

The Delhi BJP now plans to start a similar outreach campaign in unauthorised colonies and rural villages.

AAP spokespersons did not respond to questions seeking comment.