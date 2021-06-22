Delightful delicious dips for the wholesome meal

There is something deeply satisfying and refreshing about seasonal foods. Nothing matches the aroma, flavours and colours of freshly picked seasonal produce. The wait to taste them is worth it in the end. If you love to gorge on cherries, watermelon, muskmelon, plum, litchi, java plum, khubani and other fruits, seasonal dips are for you. Prepared with seasonal fruits, veggies and herbs, they pair beautifully with a variety of snacks.

“The perfect season for any dip to be savoured is when the fruit and veggie are in perfect ripeness. In the right season, the herbs and aromatics are also available at the same time,” says chef Suvir Saran. Seasonal dips are all about the excitement for a limited period ingredient. They bring refreshing and new flavours for the palate.

Some of the dips that are worth a try are jamun piri piri, cherry orange sauce, litchi sambal, watermelon curry paste, khubani sage gel, smoked plum dip and much more. “Jamun chutney is prepared with the puree of fresh jamun blended with seasonings. This purple beauty is a great accompaniment to your meal. Watermelon rind chutney (tarbooj ke chilke ki chutney) is also very refreshing. Recently, I made watermelon flesh puree and served it with falafel and fritters,” says chef Reetu Uday Kugaji.

Wondering how to go about the pairings? Watermelon rind dip can be served with hot momos, dosas and idlis. Alu Bukharay Ki Chutney can be drizzled on dahi bhalla, papri chaat or served with hot samosas. One can consume jamun ki chutney with methi ke pakore, pyaaz ke pakore or any kind of fritters. “Mango pineapple salsa prepared with mango, pineapple, fresh red chili, jalapeño, mint, and lemon pairs well with burgers, tacos, chips and sandwiches,” says culinary expert Sameer Uttam Singh.

Dips can be preserved if made in the right way. “Dips are super versatile. They can be air dried and can be preserved as spices. And they do wonders when added to beverages. Dips should be stored at the right temperature (1-4 degree) for better shelf life,” says chef Nishant Choubey.

And dips can be health, too. Being seasonal, they contain vital nutrients and minerals. Jamun is a miracle fruit for diabetic people. Plum is a great antioxidant, good for the bones and gives relief from constipation. “Depending on how much salt or sweetener has been used in the preparation, dips and chutneys can be the super heroes of the culinary world. They pack many good nutrients alongside good calories that are rich in fiber,” says Saran.

So get creative, mix and match, grind to perfection and delight your guests with some delicious seasonal dips that’ll make snacking a lot more fun.

Watermelon dip takes five minutes and can be stored in a jar.

Recipe

Watermelon Dip

Preparation Time: 5 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Watermelon puree- 12 tbsp

Red wine vinegar- 1 tbsp

Extra Virgin Olive Oil- 3 tbsp

Honey – 1 tbsp

Lightly toasted and freshly ground black pepper corn- a pinch

Sea Salt- to taste

Method:

Blend / whisk all the ingredients until well-combined.

You may increase or decrease the seasoning as per your preference.

Store in an airtight glass bottle/mason jar and refrigerate.

Ensure that you shake the bottle thoroughly to mix the dip well.

Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter