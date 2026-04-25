Demolition of Signature View Apts likely in a fortnight

New Delhi Inspections flagged serious structural deficiencies, prompting authorities to declare the buildings unfit for habitation and initiate evacuation measures. (HT Archive)

The demolition of the Signature View Apartments in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar is expected to commence within the next fortnight, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completed collecting building material samples and gave its clearance for further action at the site, officials familiar with the matter said.

The twin residential towers have remained vacant for over two months, after residents were relocated due to structural safety concerns. Around 350 families have moved out of the complex, with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) currently bearing the cost of their rented accommodation as an interim relief.

The proposed demolition had been delayed as the CBI required access to the premises to gather evidence as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the construction of the housing project. Officials said the agency recently concluded its sampling process, removing a key hurdle that had stalled the next phase of action.

A senior DDA official, who did not wish to be named, said that preparatory steps to undertake demolition are currently underway. “The CBI has completed its evidence collection, including structural and material sampling and has cleared the site. We are in the process of finalising the logistics necessary for demolition. The demolition contractor has already been hired and the work is likely to begin within two weeks,” the official said.

The Signature View Apartments project has been under scrutiny for several years over complaints of poor construction quality and safety risks. Subsequent inspections flagged serious structural deficiencies, prompting authorities to declare the buildings unfit for habitation and initiate evacuation measures.

Residents were shifted out in phases, and the DDA arranged alternative accommodation support to ensure minimal disruption. “We are continuing to provide rent assistance to all affected families until the redevelopment is complete,” the DDA official said.

Officials said that the demolition process will be carried out in a controlled manner, adhering to safety and environmental norms. Detailed planning is being undertaken to ensure minimal impact on surroundings, taking into consideration traffic management and dust mitigation measures.

The CBI’s investigation is focused on fixing accountability in the construction of the project, including the role of officials and contractors involved. The collection of samples from the site is expected to aid forensic analysis and strengthen the evidentiary basis of the case.

The CBI did not respond to HT’s request for comment on the matter.

The DDA launched the Signature View Apartments on 2.16 acres in 2007, completed it in 2010 and offered possession from 2012. The premises comprises 12 towers of 12 and six floors, with a total of 336 high-income group and middle-income group flats. Over the years, residents have raised concerns about structural issues, including cracks in pillars, beams, and walls. An IIT report declared the towers unsafe, following which the lieutenant governor ordered its demolition and reconstruction in 2023.