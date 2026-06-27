DERC amends rules, aims to make power connection transfers easier

New Delhi: The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) hasamended its regulationsto ease transferring of power connections in case of sale and purchase of properties, official said on Friday. A senior government official said the move will reduce paperwork, improve service delivery and protect homebuyers from inheriting old electricity liabilities.

In its notification, seen by HT, the DERC said applicant seeking transfer of connection due to a change in property ownership or transfer to a legal heir will have to apply to the power distribution companies concerned in the prescribed format. “Once the discoms receive details of the seller (name, consumer account number) and the buyer (name, email, mobile number), it will process the transfer without the need of a separate request or additional documents,” it added.

The amendment of Sub-Regulation (1) of Regulation 17 of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Supply Code and Performance Standards) Regulations, 2019, also mandates discoms to complete the transfer within two billing cycles. If the discoms fail to do so, they would need to pay compensation to the applicant, it added.

The amendment will help bridge the gap between property registration and utility services by creating an institutional linkage between the sub-registrar offices.

A senior government official said the move will reduce paperwork, improve service delivery and protect homebuyers from inheriting old electricity liabilities.

“Earlier, a property buyer had to submit a separate application along with documents such ownership and identity proof and occupancy documents for the transfer.The process was time-consuming and required multiple visits to discom offices,” officials added.

To be sure, the transfer will still require an application to be submitted to the discom concerned, following which the process will be completed.

On June 22, HT reported that the Delhi government is working on a separate proposal for automatic transfer of utilities in case of land transfer through a common land management authority. The proposed system is expected to function under the Directorate of Survey and Settlement.