Deshbhakti events to start from today
The Delhi government will kick-start its 75-week long celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s independence from Friday evening with a cultural event at the Central Park in Connaught Place, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.
On Tuesday, Sisodia announced a series of programmes to mark the occasion while presenting the Delhi Budget 2021-22 whose theme was Deshbhakti (patriotism).
The event at Central Park, which will start at 3.30 pm and go on till 9pm, will be open for all. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues will attend the event. The Delhi government has roped in lead singer of band Euphoria, Palash Sen, to perform patriotic songs at Friday’s event, Sisodia said.
The traffic police issued an advisory and urged motorists to avoid the area from 2pm- 9pm.
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the people in a statement on Thursday. “Heartiest congratulations to all on the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Let’s create an India which is inspired by the dreams of our freedom fighters and martyrs, and an India inspired by the principles of Ram Rajya. Let’s make our nation number one in the world,” he said in the statement.
A Delhi government spokesperson said all are invited to be part of the celebration, but entry to Friday’s event will be limited to maintain Covid-19 norms and guidelines.
On Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal also reviewed preparations and planning for the series of events, and also directed the officials to involve eminent citizens from all walks of life and asked for identification of themes and locations and preparation of a calendar of events for the coming 75 weeks.
“Instructed for strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour while organising and celebrating events,” Baijal tweeted.
