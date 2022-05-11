Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted.
Home delivery of liquor in Delhi may be done through empanelled intermediaries, who will be collecting the bottles from retail vends and delivering them to homes in various localities, according to officials who have seen a 17-page cabinet note approved by a group of ministers lead by Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
The ministerial group has batted for home delivery of approved liquor to ensure people do not drink spurious alcohol that lead to hooch tragedies. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor.
After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals. The planning department has advised that a suitable policy should be framed for in regard to home delivery of liquor, official said.
The Delhi Cabinet in February last year constituted a group of ministers to initiate state excise reforms under the chairmanship of Sisodia. The group includes ministers of urban development and revenue, and examines all aspects of the current system, report of expert committees and suggestions and feedback from stakeholders and the general public.
The group has also recommended that there should not be any restrictions on the rate of discounts on liquor.
Home delivery of liquor was rolled out in West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra to create an alternative route to maintain supplies amid shop shutdowns during the Covid pandemic.
“Noting that the concept of home delivery of liquor has been adopted by many states in India and also considering the Covid experience and also to facilitate the customers, the GoM has recommended that home delivery of liquor sourced from retail liquor vends in Delhi may be allowed,” the cabinet note states. HT has seen a copy of the cabinet note.
The law department has pointed out that home delivery of liquor is a new concept in the country and its pros and cons are still to be tested. The excise department will also study various models of home delivery of liquor adopted by other states, according to a law department official.
The empanelled agencies entitled to do home delivery will be required to hold requisite licenses and permissions.
“Even after home delivery is allowed, the government will monitor the mechanism and will issue necessary orders as and when required. Executive orders issued by excise department under Section 4 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 will be binding and enforceable under the statue and the licensee will be bound to comply with the executive order issued,” a Delhi government official said, seeking anonymity. “The department will further ensure that there is no violation of the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act.”
For home delivery of liquor to become sustainable, the government must not make consumers pay more or eat in to profit margins of current supply chain participants, said Vinod Giri, director general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, a lobby group.
“States like West Bengal and Odisha had rolled out home delivery system during Covid times as an alternative route created in order to maintain supplies during shop shutdowns,” Giri said. “It was an added service within the existing distribution system, where the cost of service was passed on to consumers, who were charged up to ₹100 per delivery. This obviously is unsustainable when most popular products cost less than ₹500-700 per bottle and consumers are used to discounts in on line stores.”
“It is our view that in order to succeed, home delivery should not make consumers pay more,” Giri said. “It must be a new parallel channel with its own (profit) margin structure and ensuring same MRP (maximum retail price) as in shops, if not less.”
Home delivery of alcohol is possible and preferable, said Subhash Khandelwal, president of Chamber of Trade and Industry, another lobby group.
“People should be allowed to buy liquor from the comfort of their homes,” said Khandelwal. “During Covid, when social distancing is the norm, why shouldn’t the government allow home delivery and avoid crowding outside liquor stores? It will generate additional jobs and will increase the government’s revenue.”
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district, said health officials. Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses.
Former Congress city chief made BJP North Indian cell head
Mumbai Ahead of the BMC elections, one of the richest civic bodies in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Kripashankar Singh as the in-charge of the Maharashtra North Indian cell of the party. Singh, a former state minister and chief of the Mumbai unit of Congress until he joined the BJP, is expected to play an active role to swing the north Indian votes in favour of the party.
