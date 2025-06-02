Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Differently abled woman kidnapped and killed in south Delhi

ByHemani Bhandari
Jun 02, 2025 06:10 AM IST

A 22-year-old differently-abled woman was kidnapped and killed in Delhi; a suspect has been identified but not yet arrested. Investigation ongoing.

A 22-year-old differently-abled woman was allegedly kidnapped and killed in the early hours of Sunday in south east Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar, police said. A man, suspected to be involved in the crime, has been identified and is yet to be arrested.

Police said a neighbour of the woman called the control room at 1am and informed that she was missing from the terrace of her single-storey house. (Representational image)
Police said a neighbour of the woman called the control room at 1am and informed that she was missing from the terrace of her single-storey house, where she was sleeping with her parents.

“When teams started looking for her, a woman’s body was discovered in the same lane in an abandoned slum dwelling. Family members later confirmed the identity of the deceased as their daughter,” an investigator said.

Initial medical findings suggest the cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. The final autopsy report is awaited, police said, adding that primary facie, sexual assault has been ruled out but final report is awaited.

“Based on early findings and interrogation, we have identified one suspect and teams are looking for him. It is suspected that he carried the woman from the terrace and jumped. While landing on the road, her head must have hit the concrete. He later took her to the abandoned slum and strangled her. However, a postmortem report is awaited,” an officer said, adding that the man lived in the same neighbourhood.

The victim’s body was sent to AIIMS hospital, where a postmortem was conducted. An FIR has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 140(1) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kalindi Kunj police station. “Police teams have been formed and are working to apprehend the suspect. The investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.

Monday, June 02, 2025
