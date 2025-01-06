Distressed over studies girl jumps into Yamuna, rescued

New Delhi: The Delhi Police rescued a 15-year-old girl who allegedly tried to end her life by jumping from the Signature Bridge in north Delhi on Saturday as she was distressed due to her current academic performance in Class 10, officers said on Sunday, adding that she also left a suicide note but was rescued in time. Police said they also sent teams to Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Old Bridge areas to check for the minor. Metro site guards were briefed and joined the search. (Sanchit Khanna)

According to the police, they received a call from the minor’s mother on Saturday afternoon, saying she and her husband were out for work and their daughter is missing. The minor was alone at home and had called her mother sharing her woes about her academic results and performance.

A senior police officer said that the mother suspected something was amiss and turned anxious. “She immediately called her son and asked him to reach home and check on their daughter. On reaching there, he found that his sister was not there and had left behind a suicide note.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (north) Raja Banthia said that a team, led by assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vinita Tyagi, were immediately put on the case. “The team examined CCTVs near the house and started speaking to locals, bus drivers, auto-rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers. We also sent teams to Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Old Bridge areas to check for the minor. Metro site guards were briefed and joined the search,” the DCP said.

During the search, the guards spotted the minor jumping into the Yamuna river. A guard and a diver immediately jumped into the river to save her from drowning.

“Within a few minutes, they were able to reach her and safely pulled out the minor by taking her ashore. She was counselled by the police team. We called her family and after due formalities, she was sent back to them,” the DCP added.

Police said the minor shared that she was not “scoring well” in her Class 10 exams and was “tense” because of the slide in her performance.