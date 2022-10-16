Diwali homecoming: DU’s outstation students set to celebrate with #famjam

The joy of Diwali doubles up when one is with family. That’s why students of Delhi University are making plans and the necessary arrangements to reach home in time, and celebrate with their loved ones. From booking train/bus tickets to buying gifts for their family, everything is taking place in full swing. The only thing left now is to wait for the day when they can pick up their bagpacks and head home.

Amulya Aggarwal is a BCom (Hons) student at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

“I completed my schooling at a boarding toh mujhe mauka hi nahi mila to celebrate Diwali with my family,” says Amulya Aggarwal, a BCom (Hons) student at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, who hails from Hisar, Haryana. “I met my family about four months ago so now I will get to meet them when I’ll go back home to Chandigarh, for the festival, where my brother is posted... I only get to be with family for the festival, and feel so grateful for that. It will be real fun to decorate the place with my mother.”

Akshat Bahuguna is a final-year student at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce.

“Diwali is full of lights, food, music and engagement, and living away from home feels a long way,” says Akshat Bahuguna, another final-year student of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, adding, “It’s pretty serene to be back home and spend time with my people. It’s there that lies my happy place, my city, Dehradun. Diwali gives me this time to be with my family. It’s pretty hard to count days as I push off from here on the 19th, and will be going back soon... There are so many people I don’t meet for months and it’s one of the few days of the year when I get to meet them, cherish old memories and make new ones.”

Saumya Bohra is a student of BA (Hons) English at Hansraj College.

It’s also the love of meeting grandparents that is pulling many youngsters like Saumya Bohra, a student of BA (Hons) English at Hansraj College. “I’ll be back home in Dehradun for a week this time, to celebrate Diwali with my mom and grandmother,” says Bohra, adding, “Honestly, I start feeling homesick whenever a festival arrives. Now I’ve been away from home for quite sometime. Besides, Diwali make me miss my father, with whom I used to bond. I lost him recently. He loved decorating our home and going shopping with Mumma ahead of the festival. So going home is important for me, and I’d like to be with my family during this time. I want to relive my happy memories of him.”

Aarushi Singh Chauhan, a final-year student of BA (Prog) at Daulat Ram College, who is originally from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, says, “I will be going home because Diwali for me is the most awaited festival of the year. The festive vibes are the best thing, and celebrating it is all the more special when back home. It’s almost like a therapy. I love the people living around, which makes it more special. Not to mention, sweets are the constant source of happiness, and ghar pe toh mummy bhar bhar ke mithai khilati hain. Yahan hostel mein kuchh haath nahi lagta!”

Author tweets@priyaanshie_

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter