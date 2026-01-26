DMRC adds lights, marshals at Metro sites after Noida techie’s fog-linked death

Metro construction sites in Delhi are covered with a total of nearly 20km of barricades, 17km of LED rope lights, and blinkers for making the barricades visible, specifically during fog and low visibility, as per Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). DMRC said fog lights, reflective tapes on helmets and high-visibility jackets are being used during night and fog-prone hours. (HT Photo)

The corporation, in a press statement on Sunday, added that 270 traffic marshals have also been deployed to guide the traffic along the construction sites and ensure round-the-clock safety.

The announcement comes after a 27-year-old software engineer died in Noida on January 16 after his car plunged into a deep, water-filled excavated construction pit amid dense fog and low visibility.

“The 270 marshals are trained by traffic experts and play a major role in safe movement of heavy machinery as well as cranes during nighttime to and from the sites. Road studs are also in place to slow down the traffic while they approach vulnerable traffic points near construction sites. Warning signages are also installed in sufficient numbers,” Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said.

Dayal added that as part of the ongoing construction of the Phase-4 of Metro, dedicated Impact Protection Vehicles have been introduced – both for the safety of vehicles and workers when heavy machinery and cranes are moving on the road.

“These vehicles are specially designed to withstand the impact of rashly driven vehicles on the roads,” he said, adding that additional measures are also being taken for periods of heavy fog.

“As mentioned above, LED light ropes and blinkers are installed on the barricades. In addition, fog lights are installed atop the barricades. Reflective tapes are also put on the helmets of the workers in addition to their high-visibility jackets..,” he added.