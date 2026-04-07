DMRC floats ₹3.19 crore tender for design consultant of Central Vista depot

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated a ₹3.19 crore tender to appoint a detailed design consultant for constructing the Central Vista depot near the Majlis Park metro station. (Photo for representation)

The depot, being built as part of phase-5 of metro expansion, will facilitate train movement on the Magenta Line, including the upcoming Central Vista corridor, officials said.

“A tender has been issued to engage a consultant for architectural, electrical and mechanical design works for Central Vista Depot, which will be built at grade and elevated level,” a metro official said, adding that trains use depots for overnight stabling and maintenance work.

According to the tender document, seen by HT, work is expected to be completed within 60 months from the date of award. DMRC currently has 14 depots.

On March 2, HT reported how DMRC floated a tender for geotechnical investigation work to be carried out between the upcoming Common Central Secretariat and Indraprastha stations as part of the proposed extension of the Magenta Line from R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha.

The 9.91-km corridor – approved by the Centre in December and by the Delhi government in February – will improve east-west connectivity across central Delhi and reduce interchange load at Rajiv Chowk.