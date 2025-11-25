DMRC floats tender for tunnels to be made in Ph-4 metro

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to begin work on construction of underground tunnels to connect metro stations for the upcoming Phase-4 Green Line extension from Inderlok to Indraprastha. The corporation has floated a tender for the project. The 12.3km extension of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha comprises 10 stations. (HT Archive)

The four metro stations mentioned currently in the tender are New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya – IG Stadium, and Indraprastha. The document further said that the work will be completed within 42 months after the tender is awarded.

The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved two new corridors of Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro in March last year, which included the 12.3km extension of the Green Line from Inderlok to Indraprastha. This extension comprises 10 stations.

The other corridor approved was the 8km-long Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-block extension, which will become a part of the upcoming Golden Line from Tughlakabad to Aerocity.

The latest tender, dated November 21, seeks bids for the “design and construction of a twin tunnel by a shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), a cut and cover tunnel box, and four underground stations..”

The last date of submitting bids is January 12 and work includes building metro station entry and exits, architectural finishing, water supply works, sanitary installations and drainage.

The bidder will have to submit a security of ₹17.65 crore.

The 10 stations on the new Green Line extension includes Inderlok, Dayabasti, Ajmal Khan Park, Jhandewalan Mandir, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya and Indraprastha. Out of the 12.3km, 11.3km will be underground with only a 1km station to be elevated, officials aware of the matter said.

This extended corridor will also have five interchanges at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate and Indraprastha. This will provide connections to the Red, Magenta, Yellow, Violet and Blue lines of the metro.