DMRC launches India’s first FASTag-based parking facility at Kashmere Gate Metro

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation launched a FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility at Kashmere Gate metro station in the national capital. The parking facility is the nation’s first to accept payment via the UPI (Unified Payments Interface) mode. This system is part of DMRC’s multimodal integration of transport services initiative.

“For the first time in the country, a FASTag-based and UPI-based cashless parking facility was launched on Tuesday at the Kashmere Gate metro station by Mangu Singh, managing director, DMRC, in the presence of senior officials of the DMRC and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI),” the DMRC said in a statement.

The parking facility located at gate 6 of the metro station is exclusively cashless. It can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers. Two wheelers can use their DMRC card with parking. The DMRC said that only vehicles bearing FASTag will be allowed to park at this facility.

“The entry and exit and payment by the riders of four-wheelers can be done through FASTag. The parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment. Only vehicles bearing FASTag will be allowed to park at this facility,” DMRC said. It also said that two wheelers will not be charged and the smart card swipe is used only for registering the time of entry and exit and fare calculation.

The officials said that the parking fee for the two-wheeler can be paid using UPI-based apps by scanning a QR-code. Provisions will be made at a later stage for commuters to use their Delhi Metro smart card and the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card), officials told news agency PTI.

These facilities are aimed to help the commuters travelling to and from the Kashmere Gate station, which is connected to a major inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) and several offices around the station.

“The cashless parking project is a major step as part of the government's 'Digital India' initiative. We have taken this up as a pilot project. After observing the response, we will plan similar systems at more parking facilities at our stations,” the DMRC chief Mangu Singh said.