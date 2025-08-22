Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
DMRC plans audio ads on pink line, later on violet line

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:04 am IST

DMRC plans to launch audio ads on the pink line and expand to the violet line after a trial, splitting revenue 85%-15% with bidders.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to start audio advertisements on the pink line and extend them on the violet line after an almost 2-year-long trial run, said an official.

Audio advertisements will run on seven trains covering the entire pink line from Majlis Park station to Jafrabad station and on six trains on the violet line (HT Archive)
Audio advertisements will run on seven trains covering the entire pink line from Majlis Park station to Jafrabad station and on six trains on the violet line from Kashmiri Gate station to Tughlakabad station.“The audio advertisements are basically commercials for different products and services offered by brands... such as KFC, McDonalds, LIC, and others If there is demand for it, then we will spread it to other lines,” a DMRC official told HT.

Revenue will be split 85%-15% between DMRC and the bidder, with the larger portion going to DMRC.

