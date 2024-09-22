DMRC to begin renovations on two Blue Line stations

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will begin renovations at the Dwarka Mor and Nawada stations on the Blue Line — both nearly two decades old, which record heavy footfall — officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The Delhi Metro Blue Line. (HT Photo)

The project is part of DMRC’s renovation drive on the Blue Line, and the corporation has floated a tender to refurbish these stations at a combined cost of ₹8.95 crore, with work likely to be completed by next year, the officials said.

The last date of applying for the tender is September 30.

The work will include repainting the Metro stations, changing fittings and equipment, new pipes and side railings, a renovated concourse area, new benches (if required), new signage, and a new overhead. In addition, new escalators and viaducts may be installed, if required, officials said.

“Repainting and installing new fittings and signage will give these stations a new and fresh look,” said a DMRC official.

DMRC has already completed a similar renovation drive on the Red Line, and tenders were floated last month to renovate two other stations on the Blue Line — Anand Vihar and Vaishali.

Separately, multimodal integration work is currently ongoing on three other stations — Inderlok and Laxmi Nagar stations on the Blue Line, and Chandni Chowk on the Yellow Line. This work will make other modes of transport, particularly feeder buses, more accessible from the Metro station.

“We have also completed painting work at the Barakhamba Road Metro station on the Blue Line. Repair or renovation work is undertaken as and when required, based on ground-level inspections,” the official quoted above said.