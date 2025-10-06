DMRC to install 3 new escalators in Karol Bagh metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to carry out remodeling of the Karol Bagh metro station in central Delhi by adding more escalators and dismantling an existing staircase to manage the footfall. The corporation has issued a ₹2.58 crore tender to invite bids for the project. The station currently has only one escalator and a staircase. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The tender mentions including three escalators — one on the market side from ground to concourse and two from concourse till the platform. The station currently has only one escalator and a staircase.

“The goal is to provide better amenities, while also better managing footfall and crowds. This Blue Line station is fairly old and while it does have an escalator, it is not on the main market side, where footfall can be fairly high. It was decided to carry out a slight remodel inside, reducing staircase space and instead installing escalators,” a DMRC official said.

DMRC said such modifications at stations is carried out periodically – wherever a need is felt to either manage crowd or to provide improved facilities. “A team reviews all metro stations and keeps in mind problems unique to each station. Like Karol Bagh, we keep reviewing such problems and periodic modifications are approved, wherever it is felt necessary.” the official added.

The tender, a copy of which HT has seen, requires bidders to design, fabricate, supply and erect a pre-engineered building (PEB) for the installation of escalators. Further, the bidder will have to dismantle existing staircases and create space by widening existing slabs.

Bids will be opened on November 3, with work to be completed within eight months after handing over the tender.

In 2023, DMRC had made changes to the Sarojini Nagar metro station on the Pink Line to manage the footfall. Separate entry and exit points were made and automatic fare collection (AFC) gates were installed. This was done to reduce crowd at the west side of the station – towards the Sarojini Nagar market.