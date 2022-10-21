Home / Cities / Delhi News / DMRC to run last metro train service on all corridors at 10pm on Diwali

DMRC to run last metro train service on all corridors at 10pm on Diwali

delhi news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 07:10 PM IST

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines.

DMRC to run last metro train service on all corridors at 10 pm on Diwali
DMRC to run last metro train service on all corridors at 10 pm on Diwali
PTI |

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10pm from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday. The routine time for that on regular days is 11pm.

Also read: MCD polls on anvil? Boundaries of Delhi’s 250 new wards fixed, 15 names altered

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi metro
delhi metro

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out