Don’t fly kites near electric cables: BSES advisory for I-Day

Ahead of Independence Day, when kite-flying becomes an integral part of the celebrations, BSES on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking people to enjoy the festival but ensure they were not flying kites near electrical installations or cables, which could pose a risk to life. It also said tripping just one 33 or 66 KV overhead line is likely to disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents in an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line can impact over 2,500 residents.

“People should enjoy kite flying, but they should also do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables and certainly avoid using metal or metal coated manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations,” said a BSES official.

It said in cases where metal-coated kite string or manjha was used, the danger was even greater, as this string becomes a good conductor of electricity.

BSES said to avoid disruptions, their Operations and Maintenance teams had already been put on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related contingencies in the run up to Independence Day.

“In case of any emergency, consumers can reach-out to BSES through multiple channels, including toll-free numbers, the mobile App, WhatsApp and SMS,” an official added.