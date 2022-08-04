Don’t fly kites near electric cables: BSES advisory for I-Day
Ahead of Independence Day, when kite-flying becomes an integral part of the celebrations, BSES on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking people to enjoy the festival but ensure they were not flying kites near electrical installations or cables, which could pose a risk to life. It also said tripping just one 33 or 66 KV overhead line is likely to disrupt power supply to over 10,000 residents in an area and tripping of a single 11 KV line can impact over 2,500 residents.
“People should enjoy kite flying, but they should also do it responsibly. We advise residents not to fly kites near electrical installations, including overhead cables and certainly avoid using metal or metal coated manjha. These two simple mantras will ensure safe I-Day celebrations,” said a BSES official.
It said in cases where metal-coated kite string or manjha was used, the danger was even greater, as this string becomes a good conductor of electricity.
BSES said to avoid disruptions, their Operations and Maintenance teams had already been put on high alert to take care of any kite-flying related contingencies in the run up to Independence Day.
“In case of any emergency, consumers can reach-out to BSES through multiple channels, including toll-free numbers, the mobile App, WhatsApp and SMS,” an official added.
-
Over 14,000 litres of liquor seized in last four months in Gautam Budh Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department arrested 164 people between April 1 to July 31 this year for allegedly bringing liquor meant for sale in other states to Uttar Pradesh. In comparison, the department apprehended 173 people for the same offence over a span of 12 months during the last financial year . The department has seized 14,812 litres of smuggled liquor between April 1 and July 31 this year.
-
Ghaziabad civic body plans to generate CNG from solid waste
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has planned to generate compressed natural gas from wet waste generated in the city and has floated an expression of interest for selecting an agency for the purpose. According to officials, the corporation aims to generate about 10 tonnes of CNG daily from the wet waste. The corporation is also focussing on source segregation of dry and wet waste from households in all 100 residential wards.
-
Hiked circle rates in Ghaziabad to come into effect on Monday
The proposed circle rates this year in Ghaziabad are likely to prevail from August 8 as the finance department received only 22 objections from across the district till Wednesday, the last date for filing any objections. Officials said that the proposed rates, with an average hike of 10%-15%, will prevail from Monday. In 2016, the administration had proposed an average hike of 5%-10% in circle rates for all localities across the district.
-
Noida traffic cops identify 15 accident-prone spots
Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police along with private experts conducted an accident data analysis of the past three years in two police station areas and earmarked 15 black spots using geographic information system where most accidents have taken place. The team did accident mapping in Expressway and Sector 24 police station areas. In both police station areas combined, there are 15 black spots mapped where the maximum accidents have taken place.
-
Cops grant NOC for demolition of Noida twin towers
Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police late on Tuesday night finally gave the no objection certificate required for the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida. With the police NOC granted, the final go-ahead from the Central Building Research Institute is the only hurdle in starting the process of fixing explosives in the building, a process that is expected to take 18 days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics