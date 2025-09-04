Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

DPCC fines MCD, DDA 5L for groundwater contamination

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 04:04 am IST

The tribunal had sought information about RWHs set up close to stormwater drains, leading to sewage reaching the groundwater table.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has imposed interim environmental compensation (EC) of 5 lakh each on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for improper maintenance of rainwater harvesting system (RWH) leading to groundwater contamination.

DPCC fines MCD, DDA <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5L for groundwater contamination
DPCC fines MCD, DDA 5L for groundwater contamination

The NGT has been hearing multiple pleas on groundwater contamination in the city, such as societies in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. The tribunal had sought information about RWHs set up close to stormwater drains, leading to sewage reaching the groundwater table.

The DPCC in its report dated September 1, said it carried out inspections of RWH under both civic bodies in the city. Out of 1,715 rainwater harvesting systems constructed by the MCD, the DPCC inspected 29 sites and said it found violations at some of them.

Similarly, the DDA submitted a list of 649 rainwater harvesting systems, of which, DPCC inspected 30 sites and found violations at multiple sites.

The DPCC said it had earlier served showcause notices to both the DDA and the MCD to take corrective actions. However, no action was not taken as per these inspections.

“As decided by the competent authority in the DPCC, interim environmental compensation of 5 lakh has been imposed on the DDA and the MCD for causing damage to the environment by way of polluting the groundwater through faulty rainwater harvesting systems,” the DPCC mentioned in its report.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DPCC fines MCD, DDA 5L for groundwater contamination
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On