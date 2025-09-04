The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has imposed interim environmental compensation (EC) of ₹5 lakh each on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for improper maintenance of rainwater harvesting system (RWH) leading to groundwater contamination. DPCC fines MCD, DDA ₹ 5L for groundwater contamination

The NGT has been hearing multiple pleas on groundwater contamination in the city, such as societies in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka. The tribunal had sought information about RWHs set up close to stormwater drains, leading to sewage reaching the groundwater table.

The DPCC in its report dated September 1, said it carried out inspections of RWH under both civic bodies in the city. Out of 1,715 rainwater harvesting systems constructed by the MCD, the DPCC inspected 29 sites and said it found violations at some of them.

Similarly, the DDA submitted a list of 649 rainwater harvesting systems, of which, DPCC inspected 30 sites and found violations at multiple sites.

The DPCC said it had earlier served showcause notices to both the DDA and the MCD to take corrective actions. However, no action was not taken as per these inspections.

“As decided by the competent authority in the DPCC, interim environmental compensation of ₹5 lakh has been imposed on the DDA and the MCD for causing damage to the environment by way of polluting the groundwater through faulty rainwater harvesting systems,” the DPCC mentioned in its report.