DPCC urges Delhi public to report firecracker use

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued a public notice on Sunday, urging the residents to file complaints if they find any individual or organisation storing, selling, manufacturing, or bursting crackers in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi. The public notice, signed by the member secretary of DPCC, referred to the ban on firecrackers in Delhi last year as per Supreme Court’s order. Manufacturing, selling and bursting o firecrackers is banned in Delhi. (HT Archive)

“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India order dated November 4, 2024…Government of NCT of Delhi has issued direction under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 on December 19, 2024 for imposing complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivering through online marketing platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in NCT-Delhi throughout the year with immediate effect..” the public notice mentioned.

The notice said that non-compliance will result in legal action, further urging people to report violations through the government’s noise pollution grievance redressal and monitoring system – ngms.delhi.gov.in, through the government’s “Green Delhi” application, helpline number 155271 or the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) - 112.

“The SC has asked for maximum awareness to be created on the ban. This notice is part of that exercise to regularly spread awareness on the same,” a senior DPCC official said.