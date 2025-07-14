Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

DPCC urges Delhi public to report firecracker use

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The public notice, signed by the member secretary of DPCC, referred to the ban on firecrackers in Delhi last year as per Supreme Court’s order.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued a public notice on Sunday, urging the residents to file complaints if they find any individual or organisation storing, selling, manufacturing, or bursting crackers in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi. The public notice, signed by the member secretary of DPCC, referred to the ban on firecrackers in Delhi last year as per Supreme Court’s order.

Manufacturing, selling and bursting o firecrackers is banned in Delhi. (HT Archive)
Manufacturing, selling and bursting o firecrackers is banned in Delhi. (HT Archive)

“In compliance of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India order dated November 4, 2024…Government of NCT of Delhi has issued direction under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 on December 19, 2024 for imposing complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivering through online marketing platforms) and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in NCT-Delhi throughout the year with immediate effect..” the public notice mentioned.

The notice said that non-compliance will result in legal action, further urging people to report violations through the government’s noise pollution grievance redressal and monitoring system – ngms.delhi.gov.in, through the government’s “Green Delhi” application, helpline number 155271 or the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) - 112.

“The SC has asked for maximum awareness to be created on the ban. This notice is part of that exercise to regularly spread awareness on the same,” a senior DPCC official said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / DPCC urges Delhi public to report firecracker use
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On