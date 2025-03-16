Drain desilting starts, Delhi PWD minister takes stock of Rohtak Road

The Public Works Department (PWD) has started the drain desilting exercise well before monsoon, officials familiar with the matter said, expecting the exercise to be completed by mid-June. PWD minister Parvesh Verma takes stock of drain work at Rohtak Road. (ANI)

Following meetings with officials in this regard, Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday inspected drainage construction work at Rohtak Road—a key road between Delhi and Haryana—and officials said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take control of it once the work is completed.

“We are already starting with the drain cleaning work in some zones and have set targets for 15 days, a month and two months. Once initial desilting is completed across the city by June 15, routine cleaning will also be frequently done,” a PWD official, not wishing to be named, said.

Incomplete and inadequate drain cleaning last year led to frequent waterlogging during monsoon, not sparing even key main roads maintained by the PWD at Dhaula Kuan, ITO, Chirag Delhi and Ring Road. Several underpasses were also submerged, necessitating an increased number of permanent pumping stations. Drain desilting usually starts in April, but has been initiated about a month in advance, officials said.

In another move away from last year’s operation, officials said the agency hired will be responsible for desilting, and maintenance of stormwater pump sets, water pump sets, DG sets and substations. In every zone, a list of roads, pumphouses and underpasses or subways will be shared with the contractor, PWD said.

While inspecting the drain construction at Rohtak Road, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said: “Delays in obtaining permissions lead to increased project costs, so this should be prioritised. We are building roads and drainage systems that will last for years. If any compromise in quality is found, the contractor will be blacklisted, and the responsible officials will be suspended.”

The 18-kilometre stretch from Peeragarhi Chowk to Tikri Border is set for redevelopment. The drainage construction is expected to cost approximately ₹115 crore and is scheduled to be completed in 14 months. Officials said that since this project involves areas where Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipelines and three Delhi Metro stations are located, necessary permissions will be required. Verma directed officials to expedite the approval process to avoid unnecessary delay.

During the inspection, Verma highlighted the road’s poor condition and the lack of attention. “The condition of Rohtak Road was extremely bad, and people often complained that no government representative ever visited. Now, drainage work has started, and the entire road has been handed over to NHAI. The PWD and flood control department are working together on this project,” he said.

He pointed out that poor roads contribute to rising pollution levels and assured residents that the Delhi government was committed to constructing durable and high-quality roads. He sought to reassure the public that the road and drainage work would be completed in the given time frame, ensuring smoother connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.