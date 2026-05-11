New Delhi, A 39-year-old driver, who had worked with a family for nearly 15 years, was arrested for allegedly exploiting an elderly Alzheimer's patient and siphoning off ₹2.57 lakh through unauthorised UPI transactions in central Delhi, police said on Monday. Driver held for siphoning ₹2.57 lakh from Alzheimer's patient through UPI transactions in Delhi

The accused, identified as Devinder, allegedly took advantage of the victim's severe memory loss and secretly accessed his mobile phone multiple times to transfer money into accounts linked to his associates, they said.

According to police, the fraudulent transactions were carried out between April 4 and April 15 from the bank account of the elderly man, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and severe short-term memory impairment.

"The matter came to light after the victim's son lodged a complaint through the NCRP helpline, reporting suspicious UPI transactions amounting to ₹2.57 lakh from his father's account," a senior police officer said.

Initially, the family suspected that an unknown cyber fraudster was involved. However, during investigation, it emerged that the accused was someone known and trusted by the family, said the officer.

Police said Devinder had been employed as a driver and domestic help at the complainant's residence for around 15 years and was fully aware of the victim's medical condition.

He exploited the victim's deteriorating cognitive condition, believing that the elderly man would not remember the transactions.

A case was registered and analysed the digital transaction trail, bank account details and beneficiary records connected with the fraudulent UPI transfers. During the probe, the financial trail led police to Devinder, a resident of Mandoli in northeast Delhi.

Police said the accused abruptly left his job on May 5 and went into hiding after siphoning the money in an attempt to evade arrest.

"Following sustained technical surveillance and local intelligence gathering, he was apprehended from GTB Nagar on May 8," the officer added.

During interrogation, Devinder allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he had gained the family's trust over the years while working at their house. Police said further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.