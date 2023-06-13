DTC finalises plan to construct residential colony in Hari Nagar

Three years after the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced that it would construct a residential area in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar, the public transport operator has readied a plan for the project, with 545 residential flats and 284 flats for the economically weaker section (EWS) likely to be on offer, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. The construction to expected to begin by September this year. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

The colony will have eight towers — five residential buildings with 2BHK and 3BHK flats, two towers to be allotted for EWS flats, and a three-floor club house. To develop the high-rise residential society, the officials said, the DTC will work in association with central public sector enterprise NBCC, and the contractor for the project will be finalised within a month. However, the DTC has not yet decided whether these flats will be sold through a draw of lots or through a first-come, first-serve basis. “The tender has been floated and was supposed to be opened this week, but the date is being extended and will be opened by the end of this month. Once the contractor is finalised, we expect construction to begin by September. It will take about 30 months for the entire redeveloped society to be ready,” said a DTC official.

The official, declining to be named, said the project will cost around ₹724.47 crore, and is being undertaken as an additional revenue source for the public operator.

The new flats will be constructed by NBCC, which will also sell the flats and maintain the colony for around two years, before handing it over to DTC.

An NBCC official said, “We are hoping that we will earn ₹766 crore in profits (through the sale of flats). While a portion of the funds will be used for the maintenance of the flats over the next couple of years, the rest will be transferred to the DTC. The long-term maintenance model has not been finalised yet. The rates or price of flats has also not been finalised, but will be competitive with the real estate trend in the area when the allotment starts.”

The land on which the colony will be built belongs to the DTC, but according to officials, has been illegally occupied.

Manoj Sharma, general secretary of the DTC employees union, said the area in question has small houses illegally built, along with some parts which have been encroached upon by slum dwellers.

The Supreme Court on November 26, 2006 had ordered that the area be vacated. However, officials said, after the order was passed, no serious attempts were made to get the land vacated as regular monitoring was not possible. Once the contractor is finalised, the land will be vacated and construction will be initiated, they said.

“We tried getting the area vacated about two years ago but sufficient police force was not available. The drive will be planned again once the work has been allotted to a contractor, so that construction can be immediately started without leaving the area unattended for long,” said the DTC official quoted above.

Chinmoy Biswal, joint commissioner of police, western range, said, “We are not aware of the matter. However, if there is a court order, we will provide adequate force for the anti-encroachment drive.”

In October 2020, the Delhi government had signed a memorandum of understanding with NBCC for four projects — two multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, and two residential colonies at Hari Nagar and Shadipur. The tenders for the bus depots have been floated, with construction likely to start in July, while the Shadipur project is still in the planning stage.