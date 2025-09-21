The Delhi Transport Corporation has started enlisting banks to issue the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that will allow commuting across buses, metro, and other public transport systems through one smart card. Officials also said on Saturday that the card-reading machines are being installed in buses and the rollout is likely to take place within the next two months. DTC starts enlisting banks for NCMC smart cards

The cards under the project will be issued in three categories — Blue cards for all commuters, Orange cards for monthly pass holders including concessional categories such as students and senior citizens, and Pink cards (Saheli cards) for women and transgender residents of Delhi.

“The Saheli card is not just a payment instrument but a mobility solution across all public transport options. Once fully integrated, a commuter can board a DTC or cluster bus, take the metro, or the RRTS using the same card. The installation of the card reading machines has started and a pilot is underway,” transport minister Pankaj Singh said.

As per the project — announced during the budget speech in March — women and transgender commuters holding the Pink ‘Saheli’ card will be entitled to free travel in DTC and cluster buses, and can be topped up for commuting in metro and other transports. The Blue card will function like a standard prepaid smart card, and the Orange category will replace paper-based monthly passes with a digital token validated through Electronic Ticketing Machines (ETMs).

The card, however, will restrict free travel to only residents of Delhi. DTC bus rides are free for all women as of now, irrespective of their address. Officials said that the regulation is to ensure accountability in the system. It will replace the existing token-based and conductor-issued free travel slips currently used by women passengers.

According to ridership data from January this year to June, both DTC and cluster buses carry an average of 1.4 million male and 1.5 million female passengers every day, excluding those using monthly passes. In 2024–25, nearly 730,000 general passes and 350,000 concessional passes were issued.

“The demand for digital passes is expected to be high once the rollout begins. We are also adding buses and rationalising routes to increase ridership in areas with higher demand,” an official said.

The cards will be available in both Zero-KYC and Full-KYC variants. Zero-KYC cards can be obtained instantly over the counter from banks or authorised DTC centres and will act as prepaid cards for payment during travel.

Meanwhile, full-KYC cards, personalised with a photo and other details, will be issued through the selected bank only. These cards will have the additional benefit of acting as a debit card for other purchases too, officials said.

“DTC will also conduct awareness campaigns before the launch. The rollout process will begin with a partial launch within five weeks of bank selection, followed by full-scale availability in six weeks, as per the project timeline,” officials said.