News / Cities / Delhi News / DU directs colleges, depts to install CCTV cameras outside women's toilets, changing rooms

PTI |
Jan 13, 2024 05:56 AM IST

DU directs colleges, depts to install CCTV cameras outside women's toilets, changing rooms

In a recent advisory, the administration also asked its colleges and departments to ensure that CCTV camera arrangements were made at all gates of the institutes and hostels to avoid any mishap.

"After recommendations by the Delhi Police, we have made relevant additions to fest guidelines in view of the recent incident at IIT-Delhi. We have asked colleges to make CCTV arrangements in front of ladies' washrooms and dressing rooms during fests for the safety of students," DU proctor Rajni Abbi told PTI.

Last October, about 10 students of Delhi University's Bharti College complained that they were secretly filmed while changing in an IIT-Delhi washroom during a fashion show at the institute's fest.

Police arrested a 20-year-old contractual sweeper in the case and sent the person to judicial custody. A case under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kishangarh police station.

Under the revised guidelines, the colleges have been asked to conduct an assessment of their boundary walls before any big event and install low concertina wires to prevent outsiders from scaling the walls.

The advisory also suggests a centralised public announcement system at all gates of the institute.

Before any big event where students from outside are invited to any institute, the administration must hold an advanced security liaison meeting with all stakeholders.

The advisory also puts a cap on the strength of students allowed during fests, suggests a check on the structural stability of the stage during a concert, hiring of door frame metallic detectors and making proper light arrangements to cover dark patches.

Entry to the events should be regulated through Google Forms, copies of which have to be submitted to the police along with other departments concerned.

