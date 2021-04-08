IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / DU opens admission for foreign students
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DU opens admission for foreign students

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday started the online application process for for foreign students seeking admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and research courses in the academic year 2021-22
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:36 PM IST

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday started the online application process for for foreign students seeking admissions to various undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and research courses in the academic year 2021-22.

The applications will be available on the website of DU’s foreign students’ registry. In a statement issued on Thursday, DU registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Foreign students’ registry (FSR) of the University of Delhi is inviting online applications from foreign nationals for its various programmes of study for the academic session 2021-22. FSR is a single window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admissions in the University of Delhi.’

Even as the application process for all courses began on Thursday, the last date for the submission of forms varies for different courses. For undergraduate programmes, the last date is May 31, while for postgraduate programmes it is June 29, and for MPhil and PhD courses forms can be submitted online by July 30.

Applicants seeking to enrol for MBA and PhD from the Faculty of Management Studies can submit their forms by April 30. The last date for submission of forms for Bachelors and Masters courses in the School of Open Learning (SoL) is August 29. Besides, the last date to submit forms for those seeking “part time affiliation” in any course up to two months, is August 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP