DU set to reopen Central Library on experimental basis for research scholars
As a part of its phased reopening plan, Delhi University on Thursday announced that it was reopening the Central Library complex for research scholars and faculty members on weekdays. The library had been closed since the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in March and all content moved online for students.
“We have tried to open the library on an experimental basis. If this is successful, we will allow postgraduate students to access it as well. The undergraduate students are mostly connected to their college libraries,” said Rajesh Singh, librarian at Delhi University.
The MPhil and PhD students allowed to visit the library reading rooms will have to take prior permission online before visiting the complex. For permission they will need to contact the university librarian through email at librarian@du.ac.in
Students will also be able to access the reading rooms between 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday. “Library facilities under DULS will be made operational in phases. In the first phase only bonafide faculty members, PhD/M. Phil scholars will be allowed to use library reading room facilities,” Delhi University Library System (DULS) announced in a statement.
While the staff handling books have been asked to wear gloves, library users have also been advised to carry gloves and sanitisers and follow social distancing protocols. Those with Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed and the premises will be frequently sanitized.
