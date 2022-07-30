DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues

Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.

“The University of Delhi has constituted a committee to study, discuss and revisit provisions related to the student-teacher ratio and size of the student groups for lectures/practicals/tutorials,” stated a notification issued by the varsity. The committee is headed by DU Director South Campus Prakash Singh and includes six other members.

Singh said that the committee will next week to engage on the subject. “The rankings are just one issue. The committee will focus on various issues such as the class size in various colleges for both theory classes and tutorials. Concerns pertaining to lab sizes, infrastructure facilities, and other concerns will be looked into,” he said.

Singh added that the committee will work towards improving the student-teacher ratio and come up with solutions. “The committee has been constituted by the vice chancellor to engage with deans, heads of departments, and other stakeholders to arrive at an amicable solution so that facilities for students can be enhanced. The committee will ensure that resources are available to students in a uniform manner. There may be some colleges where the student ratio is very good while in other colleges facilities may not be adequate. These challenges need to be addressed,” said Singh.