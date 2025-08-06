DU upgraded list shows 71,000 UG admissions so far

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the list of upgraded admissions, bringing the number of confirmed allocations in undergraduate programmes to 71,000. (HT Photo)

Following the release of the second allocation list on July 28 for UG admissions, the university had reopened an upgrade window on August 2, through which students admitted through round one and two could reorder their preferences. The window closed on August 3.

According to data shared by the university, the number of total confirmed admissions stands at 71,130.

“34,069 applicants have applied for an upgrade and 35,889 applicants have opted for a freeze. About 5,930 applicants received an upgrade in their higher choice,” the data further mentioned.

DU has 71,624 undergraduate seats this year across 79 programmes in 69 colleges.

Following the college verification and payment of fees for this upgradation round, which will continue till August 7, the university will release a list of vacant seats on August 8. This will mark the opening of the provision of mid-entry, through which candidates who either failed to apply to Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) or could not complete the second phase of admission can apply. The mid-entry fee will be ₹1,000.

Candidates will be able to apply through the mid-entry window which will remain open from 5pm on August 8 to 4.59pm on August 10.

The third allocation list will be declared on August 13 and the first list of Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota, sports quota and CW (Children or Widow of Armed Forces Personnel) quota will be declared on August 15. The admission process will conclude on August 19.

To be sure, the academic session started on August 1. This year, the university advocated for a rushed admission timeline to start the academic session on time.