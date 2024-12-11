DUAC seeks clarity on redevelopment plan for Buddha Jayanti Park

The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) has rejected a redevelopment proposal by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for Buddha Jayanti Park along Vande Mataram Marg in Delhi’s central ridge, citing insufficient details. The commission has asked CPWD to provide a clearer rationale for the project, detailed 3D drawings, and specifics about proposed changes. DUAC noted that CPWD’s proposal, earlier rejected in September, still does not provide adequate documentation such as comprehensive 3D views (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

CPWD’s proposal includes construction of wooden walkways, public shelters, and new toilet blocks, renovating older structures like gates, and enhancing landscaping. The agency assured that no trees would be cut as part of the redevelopment. DUAC, however, described the submission as “sketchy” and lacking clarity.

It noted that the proposal, earlier rejected in September, still does not provide adequate documentation such as comprehensive 3D views, elevations, and material details.

“These interventions lack clarity, are not self-explanatory, and are not accompanied by adequate documentation, including 3D views, elevations, sections, materials used, drawings/documentations, etc. These interventions should be self-explanatory and supported by the necessary documentation to facilitate a judicious review by the Commission,” DUAC wrote in its observations while rejecting the proposal and asking for more details.

The total area of Buddha Jayanti Park is approximately 283,270 square metres. CPWD has proposed around 13 interventions, from small to large scale.

These includes constructing an elevated wooden walkway through the park’s wilderness, redeveloping a water body that attracts winter birds, installing solar panels on parking shades, construction of five toilet blocks, renovation of entrance gates 1 and 2, construction of a kiosk or maintenance office and public shelter and a new restaurant near the north gate, while also renovating the existing cafe.

However, DUAC sought clarity over “insufficient” and “sketchy” details.

“Only one 3D view of the entrance gate is provided, which is very sketchy and unclear. All-side 3D views, including a bird’s eye view, details of materiality, roof design and its structural details, shall be included to explain the scheme better... Since the roof design of the maintenance office and public shelter is curved with slopes and angles, it is imperative to provide the details of its design, structure, construction and materiality,” DUAC noted.

Similarly, it found the plans for new toilet blocks unclear, particularly regarding their locations, design improvements, and the rationale for replacing existing facilities.

“The drawings mention renovation of the existing toilet, whereas it is observed that the proposal is for demolition and reconstruction of toilet blocks. Also, the submission does not mention the reasons for the renovation/reconstruction,” DUAC mentioned.

DUAC also sought detailed plans for the proposed cafe renovation, including site photographs and solid waste management strategies.

The plan also includes redevelopment of the existing water body that currently has several ducks, fish and aquatic plants. Officials said that the water body also attracts several winter birds.

Other interventions include installation of solar panels in existing parking shade structure at south facing gate, a proposed new mandala garden and landscaping around the temple area.

DUAC has, meanwhile, also sought details of where and how the solar panels will be installed and accessed.

CPWD officials defended the proposal, stating that the redevelopment aims to enhance visitor experience while preserving the park’s natural ecosystem.

“We will be retaining existing trees and modifying the path layout with better landscaping. Additionally, a wooden walkway will be created in the existing park wilderness and an elevated wooden walkway is also planned,” said a CPWD official.