Dwarka heaves a sigh of relief as water supply normalises

New Delhi Block J of the JJ cluster, Bawana, in the aftermath of the Munak canal breach. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

After four days of water shortage due to the Munak canal breach, Dwarka subcity and surrounding areas heaved a sigh of relief on Monday as water supply improved from 890 MGD (million gallons a day) on Sunday to 984 MGD on the day, according to the DJB bulletin. There were, however, complaints of shortage from isolated pockets in tail-end areas of Palam, Mahavir Enclave and Sadh Vihar.

The Dwarka water treatment plant, according to the DJB bulletin, is currently operating at its maximum capacity, supplying 50 MGD water and the Haiderpur facility is also heading towards normalcy, supplying 233 MGD water on Monday against its peak capacity of 240 MGD.

A senior DJB official said that conditions in most parts of southwest Delhi are currently heading towards normalcy. “Almost all the areas are now getting water. There may be some issues and low-pressure problems in the tail-end areas, but they will resolve as the whole system is now getting the required water,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.

A 15-metre section of the Munak carrier lined channel (CLC) canal was damaged on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to the inundation of neighbouring areas, such as Bawana JJ colony. The CLC canal supplies around 500 cusecs of water every day to Delhi. The breach resulted in closure of water release to the canal and also affected operations at the Dwarka water treatment plant, which is fed by water from the CLC.

Repairs, including reinforcement and concreting of canal, was completed on July 12, but southwest Delhi areas faced water supply shortages for four days over delays due to curing time for fresh concrete, fitness test of damaged section and operationalisation of Dwarka water treatment plant.

Ranbir Singh Solanki, the president of Madhu Vihar colonies welfare association, which represents over two dozen unauthorised colonies in southwest Delhi, said supply has resumed in many parts after four days of shortage.

Rakesh Yadav, another resident, said that the price of 20-litre water cans over the past four days shot up to ₹150, against the usual price of ₹70-100. “Water tankers were not available. Even now, the supply time is very short. The government should make sure that Dwarka plant is also supplied raw water from other sources so that such problems don’t happen in the future,” he said.