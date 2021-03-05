IND USA
Earthmover accidentally dumps soil, kills 14-year-old boy in Shahbad Dairy

  • Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:15 AM IST

A 14-year-old boy died after being buried under a heap of mud dumped by an earthmover working at a drain construction site near his home in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

Like several other curious onlookers, the boy too was watching the earthmover in action when the mishap took place, the police said.

Rajeev Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said the earthmover driver fled the spot immediately after the mishap. “We have identified the driver and are making all efforts to arrest him,” said Ranjan.

On Thursday, the family of the dead boy placed his body on the road outside Ambedkar Hospital and staged a protest.

The boy, Vikram Das, lived with his parents and siblings in Shahbad Dairy. His father has been ill and out of work for the past many months.

According to the police, the crane was hired by a private contractor to whom the drain construction work near the boy’s house was outsourced by a civic agency.

It is learnt that the crane, during its operation, hit the boy, causing him to fall into the drain. According to the police, the crane then went on to dump the dug-up mud on him, completely burying him.

Vikram’s father, Madhusudan Das, told a news outlet that the crane operator fled the scene immediately after the accident. “It took us 15 minutes to dig my son out. Had the crane operator been around to help, my son could have been quickly rescued and he would be alive right now,” he said.

After being pulled out of the mud, Vikram was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence.

Kumar, who also works as a driver, is an accused in two murder cases and one of Arms Act and has spent time in Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Civil defence volunteer accidentally shoots himself

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:36 AM IST
  • The accused man, 30-year-old Sujeet Kumar, remains hospitalised and the police are waiting for him to recover before they pursue “suitable action” against him.
The EDMC also sought action against “miscreants” who were “illegally waylaying garbage removal trucks, threatening drivers and dumping garbage openly on the roads and streets”.
delhi news

Court warrant against MCD union members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:31 AM IST
  • A bench of justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Rekha Palli also asked the members of the striking union to not put under siege the municipal corporation or throw garbage on the streets.
The Delhi government had launched this course in DTU in 2019.(ANI)
delhi news

MBA in family business helping people across India, says Sisodia

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:27 AM IST
  • Manish Sisodia also interacted with students enrolled in the course to know their experiences.
Open burning and abandoned old vehicles have also become a prominent source of pollution in east Delhi.
delhi news

Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:23 AM IST
  • Jai Prakash, north Delhi mayor, said that all efforts of the municipal agencies this winter were focused to control local pollution sources.
The conspiracy came to fore during the first week of January when following a tip off, the attempt to smuggle the mercury inside the jail in a perfume bottle, was foiled by a team of special cell.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Police claim to foil plot for murder of riots accused in Tihar jail

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:20 AM IST
  • No Delhi police officer commented on the incident on record, but senior police officers aware of the development said on condition of anonymity that the two men who were on the target, are lodged in Tihar for their role in the northeast Delhi violence.
Mr Gupta, 60, has been driving his auto around Delhi for 40 years.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Life in an auto-rickshaw

By Mayank Austen Soofi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 AM IST
  • Considering the possibility of quitting this occupation, he observes that “one of the good things of being an auto driver is that all your income is made in hard cash.
The average score of the 111 cities is the least on the economic ability pillar. The average score on this pillar is 13.17 compared to 51.38 for quality of life, 53.63 for sustainability, and 76.1 for citizen’s perception.
delhi news

Most cities low on economic ability

By Abhishek Jha, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:58 AM IST
  • The last, which has a weight of almost one-third in the rankings, is a completely subjective parameter.
Named after the famous poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh, a plaque and a citation.
delhi news

Mohankrishna Bohara wins Bihari Puraskar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:27 AM IST
  • The Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the KK Birla Foundation in 1991.
The court also directed the Centre to file an affidavit giving the rationale behind restricting people by creating age categories for who can be vaccinated, and the rationale behind defining co-morbidites that make people above 45 eligible.(AFP)
delhi news

Centre not utilising vaccine doses adequately: Delhi HC

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:13 AM IST
  • It also asked the Centre why it was donating or selling Covid-19 vaccines to foreign countries at a time when the drive to inoculate Indian citizens was not optimised.
Traffic police had started diverting traffic on a trial basis on Wednesday and Thursday for a few hours during non-rush hours of morning and evening to assess the impact of the new route on vehicular traffic.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

More diversions at Ashram for underpass construction

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:08 AM IST
The Public Works Department (PWD) last month started work on extending the Ashram flyover on Ring Road, even as work on a 750-metre Ashram underpass is going on after already missing its deadline.
A medic administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive, at Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
delhi news

CM Kejriwal, L-G Baijal, Union finance minister Sitharaman get Covid jabs

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:57 AM IST
There were 14,328 people over the age of 60 and 2,175 between the ages of 45 and 59 years with comorbidities who took the vaccine on Thursday.
A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi scores high on education, housing

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:41 AM IST
While Delhi performed well in education, housing and shelter and economic ability categories, it stood at 44th position of the 49 cities surveyed in the citizens perception category.
The AAP on Wednesday had won four out of the five wards in the municipal bypolls in Delhi.(PTI)
delhi news

AAP says people have rejected BJP for failure to govern the MCDs

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:12 AM IST
The BJP, however, hit back saying that the AAP should focus on “analysing” why they are losing their Muslim voter base, citing example of Chauhan Banger ward, which the Congress won by a huge margin.
HT Image
delhi news

HC issues warrants against sanitation union office-bearers after they miss hearings

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the secretary and president of one of the unions of sanitation workers for evading the proceedings of the court, despite several communications, on a plea filed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) against the strike of sanitation workers
