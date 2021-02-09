East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates ‘Jan Rasoi’

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday inaugurated a community canteen “Jan Rasoi” in New Ashok Nagar area of the city where food will be provided at a cost of ₹1 only. Gambhir said that it will help the poor to get food in this freezing cold. This is the second community kitchen opened by the member of parliament in east Delhi. The first “Jan Rasoi” was inaugurated in December last year at Gandhi Nagar wholesale market.

Gambhir said that the second “Jan Rasoi” will feed more than 2,000 people each day.

“Food is the most basic necessity and even in the national capital people are unable to get two square meals a day. This is not just a kitchen but a movement to feed those in need, a movement to end hunger. I have not entered politics to compete in drama and dharnas but to bring real change and that is what I am doing,” Gambhir said.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national vice-president and party’s Delhi in-charge Jay Panda was also present on the occasion.

Nearly 100 people will be able to eat in the canteen at a given point of time and food will be given through coupons provided at the entrance. “Due to the Covid-19 situation in the country, all social distancing measures will be taken and not more than 50 people will be allowed. This first Jan Rasoi which was set up in Gandhi Nagar in east Delhi has been feeding around 1,000 people every day and has fed more than 50,000 people so far,” a statement released by the BJP leader said.