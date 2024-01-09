ED files charge sheet against 3 accused in Delhi Waqf Board case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a charge sheet on Tuesday in a money laundering case connected to the Delhi Waqf Board and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. HT Image

ED named four associates of Khan in the charge sheet and accused them of conspiring to illegally recruit people into the Delhi Waqf Board, causing financial loss to the exchequer of the Delhi government, and laundering money for the AAP MLA by purchasing immovable assets in India and the United Arab Emirates.

The four accused are Jawed Imam Siddiqui, Daud Nasir, and Zeeshan Haider, arrested by ED on November 11, 2023, and Kausar Imam Siddiqui, who was arrested a few days later. ED also named Haider’s partnership firm Sky power as accused in the nearly 5,100-page charge sheet.

ED’s case was registered based on a first information report (FIR) filed in 2016 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Khan. CBI said Khan illegally appointed various persons to the Delhi Waqf Board against non-sanctioned and non-existent vacancies, which caused financial loss to the Delhi government and illegal gains to himself.

According to ED, Khan laundered his illegal gains by purchasing immovable properties through his associates, which included Jawed, Haider, Nasir, and Kausar. In 2022, ED registered a case based on CBI’s FIR.

On Tuesday, the court extended the four accused’s judicial custody till January 12. Special judge Rakesh Syal listed the matter for hearing arguments on point of consideration on January 12.