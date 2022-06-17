ED raids 10 locations in PMLA case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at 10 locations in the National Capital Region (NCR) linked to its money laundering probe against Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain.

Among the places being searched include a Trust linked to the case, owners of two private schools and others, people familiar with the development said.

Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested on May 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Jain has been framed in a false case as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre is scared it will lose the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

During raids at several associates of Jain last week, the central agency claimed to have recovered ₹2.85 crore in cash and 133 gold coins.

A detailed statement by ED last Tuesday stated that searches under PMLA were carried out against Jain, his wife Poonam, and his accomplices who either directly or indirectly were alleged to have assisted him or participated in the process of money laundering.

The central agency’s probe is based on a 2017 case of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in which it was alleged that the AAP leader and his wife amassed disproportionate assets worth ₹1.47 crore between February 2015 and May 2017, which was 217.20 percent more than their known sources of income.

In April this year, the ED attached land in Delhi worth ₹4.81 crore belonging to companies linked to the case – Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Mangalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd – and Jain’s relatives Swati, Sushila and Indu.

“Investigations by the ED revealed that during 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the above-mentioned companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of ₹4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through hawala route. These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land, or for the repayment of loans taken for purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,” the probe agency said in April.

Accommodation entries are usually done by hawala operators to accommodate illegal money in a company through a shell firm, or in the form of cash by breaking down large sums of money to avoid suspicion.