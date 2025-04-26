Educators urged to embrace peace curriculum in 52nd NPSC

Speakers at the 52nd annual conference of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC) on Friday underscored the need for peace, stability, and conflict-resolution, focusing on school environments and the role of effective communication. Students at the event on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Titled “Conflict Management and Peace Education in Schools,” the two-day event opened with panel discussions and masterclasses on understanding school conflicts and navigating them through dialogue.

HT Media Ltd Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia, the chief guest, unveiled a 260-page book, “Conflict Resolution and Peace Building in Schools”, featuring essays and artwork on peace education.

Highlighting the role of educators, she said their contribution to peace, social justice, and global citizenship has never been more urgent. “Educators will have to act as anchors of stability expanding their role beyond the transmission of facts and figures to become architects of critical thinking and adaptability in the next generation,” she said.

Drawing on her work with former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan’s UN Alliance of Civilisations, Bhartia noted how history education tended to overemphasise Western narratives. “Even then, we flagged how global south perspectives were being sidelined,” she said, calling for reforms such as conflict-resolution labs, digital safety modules, and an interconnected curriculum. On religious education, she said, “We recommended that texts be non-accusatory and involve interfaith efforts to rethink how religion is taught to the young.”

She also warned against the dangers of echo chambers and ideological rigidity: “We have all become too quick to take a position and then defend it no matter what.”

NPSC chairperson Asha Prabhakar said schools must not only teach academics but also instil values and life skills. “Rising conflict in schools signals a gap in how we nurture understanding and empathy,” she said.

Edward Vickers, professor at Kyushu University and UNESCO chair, cited the COVID-19 pandemic to highlight the risks of unchecked tech reliance. A UNESCO report, An Ed Tech Tragedy, found increased digital use worsened inequality and exclusion.

In a panel on school conflict and leadership, speakers including Payal Kumar, Kavita Sharma, and Amit Sen emphasised the need for institutional change rather than burdening students and parents alone.

A session on co-curriculars and arts, with Sohail Hashmi, Geeta Chandran and others, explored how heritage education and the arts strengthen student connections with society.

In a closing masterclass, RTLWorks CEO Sudarshan Rodrigues led a session on ‘Deep Listening’ to build emotional intelligence. Prabhakar urged schools to become not just smart but also kind and caring.