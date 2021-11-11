Home / Cities / Delhi News / Employee found dead at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, probe on
Employee found dead at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, probe on

  • According to news agency PTI, the deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association.
Employee found dead at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, probe on (Representative Photo/File)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

An employee of the Delhi Bar Association was found dead inside a chamber in the Tis Hazari Court on Thursday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information about the death at the court.

According to news agency PTI, the deceased was a temporary employee of the Delhi Bar Association.

Speaking to PTI, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the deceased was a tuberculosis patient and chronic alcoholic. He added that the dust bin in the chamber in the west wing of the court complex had blood-laced vomit.

No external injuries were found on the body, the officer further said.

According to reports, the deceased was working as a peon with the association.

A further investigation into the matter is underway.

