Enforcement drive against illegal parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg

New Delhi: The Delhi traffic police is carrying out special awareness and enforcement drive to tackle unauthorised parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg outside the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place. On Tuesday – the first day of the drive – 205 vehicles were issued challans for unauthorised parking while 18 vehicles were towed away, said a police officer. Photo for representation (HT)

The drive will especially take place on weekends and Tuesdays - when the temple and the area faces rushleading to on-road and puzzled parking.

The drive is a joint initiative by the Delhi traffic police and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

“On Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays the BKS Marg witnesses heavy footfalls of devotees visiting the Hanuman temple. A majority of them park their cars and two-wheelers on the road, due to which its usable space reduces and it leads to traffic congestion. We have launched the special drive to ensure smooth vehicular and pedestrian movement,” the officer added.

During the drive, motorists were informed about nearby authorised parking spaces on BKS Marg – NDMC’s multi-level parking adjacent to the Connaught Place police station and the parking space opposite the Hanuman temple.

“Such joint drives will be carried out in other high-footfall areas in Lutyens’ Delhi also to ensure smooth traffic movement and better parking discipline,” added the officer.