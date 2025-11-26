Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Equipment theft keeps leachate treatment plant in SE Delhi inoperative for 5 mths

ByParas Singh
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 04:00 am IST

Delhi's Tehkhand landfill's leachate treatment plant has been non-operational for five months due to theft, risking groundwater contamination.

A leachate treatment plant (LTP) at southeast Delhi’s Tehkhand landfill has remained defunct for atleast five months after key components werestolen, senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials said on Tuesday.

Without treatment, the toxic liquid can contaminate soil and groundwater. (Photo for representation)
Without treatment, the toxic liquid can contaminate soil and groundwater. (Photo for representation)

The civic body inaugurated the Tehkhand Engineered Sanitary Landfill Facility (E-SLF) in March last year, positioned next to the overburdened Okhla landfill, to ensure scientific disposal of burnt waste received from waste-to-energy (WtE) plants.

An official said it might take more than 2 crore to procure parts and re-operationalise the plant.

The USP of the new facility was a storm-water drainage system, a leachate collection tank and a 100 KLD (kilolitre per day) LTP meant to safely treat contaminated liquid draining from the waste.

“Unlike traditional dumpsites, an engineered landfill prevents leachate from seeping into the ground. But due to lack of funds, we could not hire a security agency for the site. Over time, crucial parts of the state-of-the-art LTP were stolen, which has made the plant inoperable,” a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

Leachate forms when rainwater or other liquids percolate through mixed waste and dissolve chemical and organic pollutants. Without treatment, the toxic liquid can contaminate soil and groundwater. Officials said the theft has not only halted treatment but also created a risk of overflow.

A police complaint has already been filed,the official said. “We initially needed just 15 lakh to hire a security agency. The absence of guards has now caused losses many times over, besides increasing the threat of groundwater contamination. The landfill base has a geo-synthetic liner to prevent percolation, but the site was never designed to function without a working LTP,” the official said.

The Tehkhand engineered landfill was developed over 25 acres at a cost of 42.3 crore, with technical support from IIT-Delhi. MCD charges plant operators 300 per tonne to dump waste here. Delhi’s four WtE plants generate around 1,200 tonnes of ash and burnt residue daily, most of which is currently being sent to this site.

Officials said the corporation also plans to construct a second engineered landfill at Sultanpur Dabas in northwest Delhi to cater to other WtE facilities, but the project has remained stalled for the past year.

MCD spokesperson did not respond to HT’s request for a comment on the matter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Equipment theft keeps leachate treatment plant in SE Delhi inoperative for 5 mths
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A leachate treatment plant at Delhi's Tehkhand landfill has been non-operational for over five months due to theft of essential components, costing over ₹2 crore for repairs. The facility, opened last March, was designed to treat toxic liquid from waste, but security lapses have led to risks of groundwater contamination. Background: Developed at ₹42.3 crore, it handles waste from local WtE plants.