Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Events at Delhi municipal parks to be held only for 10 days a month: MCD tells NGT

PTI |
Nov 14, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Events at Delhi municipal parks to be held only for 10 days a month: MCD tells NGT

New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has informed the National Green Tribunal that it will strictly comply with the rules barring granting permission to use municipal parks for events, including weddings and religious functions, for more than 10 days a month.

Events at Delhi municipal parks to be held only for 10 days a month: MCD tells NGT
Events at Delhi municipal parks to be held only for 10 days a month: MCD tells NGT

Earlier, the green body sought a status report from the horticulture department of the civic body while hearing a plea regarding violation of rules by the MCD.

The plea filed by a resident welfare association claimed that in September 2023, the Dussehra Park in Vikaspuri was booked for more than 10 days for religious purposes by flouting the rules.

The tribunal observed that the clauses of the MCD's policy regarding booking of parks were not in consonance with the Supreme Court direction capping the use of public parks for organising functions to 10 days in a month.

Observing that the MCD deputy director of horticulture did not comply with the tribunal’s direction to submit a report in this matter on time, besides making a misstatement that the area in question was not a park, the NGT also slapped 25,000 fine on the officer.

In its report dated November 8, which was uploaded on the tribunal’s website on Thursday, the MCD said the fine has been deposited, claiming there was an "inadvertent error" because of the park’s name.

"The horticulture department, MCD, will ensure strict compliance with the order of the Supreme Court that the use of municipal parks shall not be permitted for more than 10 days in a month for marriages, and social and religious functions," it said.

The report also claimed that the concerned officer was managing the additional responsibility of the headquarters and three other zones because of manpower shortage, which should ideally be managed by five deputy directors.

"The deputy director hereby tenders an unconditional apology for any confusion arising from previous submissions and reaffirms the commitment of the department to comply with the orders of this tribunal," the report read.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //