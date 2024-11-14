New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has informed the National Green Tribunal that it will strictly comply with the rules barring granting permission to use municipal parks for events, including weddings and religious functions, for more than 10 days a month. Events at Delhi municipal parks to be held only for 10 days a month: MCD tells NGT

Earlier, the green body sought a status report from the horticulture department of the civic body while hearing a plea regarding violation of rules by the MCD.

The plea filed by a resident welfare association claimed that in September 2023, the Dussehra Park in Vikaspuri was booked for more than 10 days for religious purposes by flouting the rules.

The tribunal observed that the clauses of the MCD's policy regarding booking of parks were not in consonance with the Supreme Court direction capping the use of public parks for organising functions to 10 days in a month.

Observing that the MCD deputy director of horticulture did not comply with the tribunal’s direction to submit a report in this matter on time, besides making a misstatement that the area in question was not a park, the NGT also slapped ₹25,000 fine on the officer.

In its report dated November 8, which was uploaded on the tribunal’s website on Thursday, the MCD said the fine has been deposited, claiming there was an "inadvertent error" because of the park’s name.

"The horticulture department, MCD, will ensure strict compliance with the order of the Supreme Court that the use of municipal parks shall not be permitted for more than 10 days in a month for marriages, and social and religious functions," it said.

The report also claimed that the concerned officer was managing the additional responsibility of the headquarters and three other zones because of manpower shortage, which should ideally be managed by five deputy directors.

"The deputy director hereby tenders an unconditional apology for any confusion arising from previous submissions and reaffirms the commitment of the department to comply with the orders of this tribunal," the report read.

