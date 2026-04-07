EWS admissions: 48,092 seats filled in Delhi’s private schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s education directorate on Monday conducted the draw of lots for entry-level admissions in private unaided recognised schools for the upcoming year under the economically weaker sections (EWS)/disadvantaged groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CwSN) categories. Officials attributed the gap in applications and seats to more people applying to CM Shri Schools (HT)

Under the EWA/DG categories, 139,524 applications were received, of which 138,536 were found complete. A total of 48,092 children were selected, up from 44,045 seats last year. In the CwSN category, 988 applications were received for 7,609 seats as compared to 6,471 seats and 904 applications last year

Education directorate officials attributed the gap in applications and seats to more people applying to CM Shri Schools.

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said,“More students are opting for government schools, resulting in a decline in the number of applicants under these categories. This reflects the positive transformation in Delhi’s government schools and the growing trust of parents in the public education system.”

He added that school allotments were made immediately after the draw, and parents’ documents are now verified digitally. The next stage of the admission process will begin within the next three days.

Sood said during the academic year 2024-2025, 240,084 applications were received under these categories, and claimed that many of them were duplicate. “Over 0.1 million applications were found to be multiple/duplicate entries, approximately 75% higher than the number of genuine applications,” he added.